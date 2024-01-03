Young Paperboy Volunteers for Hospice in Memory of Grandparents

Jack Hartley, a 14-year-old paperboy, has taken up a noble cause close to his heart. Channeling personal loss into community service, Jack is volunteering his time to distribute leaflets for the East Cheshire Hospice, an organization that holds deep significance for him and his family. Both of Jack’s grandparents, Philip and Olwen Hobson, received care at the hospice before their demise just three months apart in 2015.

Rising to the Challenge

Jack’s decision to contribute his time and energy to the hospice is not just about giving back. It’s a part of his journey towards earning the Duke of Edinburgh’s Award’s bronze certificate. This award, an internationally recognized program for young people, inspires them to set and achieve goals in service, skill, sport, and adventurous journey. Jack’s three-month leaflet distribution stint is a testament to his determination and commitment to the cause.

A Family Affair

Jack is not alone in his endeavor. His mother, Carole, accompanies him during his deliveries. As a bereavement counsellor for the hospice, she understands the importance of the work they are doing. She mentioned that volunteering opportunities for Jack, given his age, were limited, and the leaflet distribution seemed a suitable option. Their collective effort is a touching example of how shared experiences can foster a sense of community service and bring families closer.

From Christmas Trees to Dementia Befrienders

The current initiative involves promoting the hospice’s Christmas tree collection service. Once this campaign concludes, Jack will switch his focus to distributing leaflets seeking volunteers for the hospice’s Dementia Befrienders service. This service provides much-needed support and respite for dementia carers, and the hospice is actively seeking more volunteers for this crucial initiative.