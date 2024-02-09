Young & Healthy: Extending Care Beyond the Clinic with Tax Support+

In the heart of Pasadena, California, a beacon of hope and resilience is extending its reach beyond healthcare. Young & Healthy, a nonprofit organization known for providing high-quality healthcare access to low-income school children, has launched a free tax return preparation assistance program called "Tax Support+". This initiative, now in its third consecutive year, is a partnership with the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program of California State University.

A Helping Hand: Maximizing Tax Benefits

Every Saturday until April 13, the dedicated team at Young & Healthy will be offering their expertise to help families maximize their tax benefits, particularly the often-underutilized Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC). This significant refundable tax credit is designed for low- to moderate-income working individuals, especially those with children.

The organization's mission to address poverty, a critical social determinant of health, is further bolstered by this tax assistance program. By enhancing the economic stability of families, Young & Healthy aims to improve their ability to care for their children's health.

Beyond Healthcare: A Holistic Approach

Ellen Kramer, Executive Director of Young & Healthy, emphasized the connection between financial health and overall well-being. "Our goal is to help families maximize their tax benefits, reduce their financial burden, and ultimately improve their children's health," she said.

Families with gross incomes below $73,000 can check their EITC eligibility by contacting Young & Healthy at (626) 795-5166. If qualified, they can schedule an appointment for one of the Tax Support+ Saturdays.

Young & Healthy's commitment to the community goes beyond tax assistance. In collaboration with over 350 volunteer healthcare professionals, they offer a range of services, including healthcare access, insurance enrollment, and trauma-responsive training to support children's well-being.

A Community Effort: Building a Healthier Future

The Tax Support+ program is a testament to Young & Healthy's dedication to addressing the multifaceted needs of their community. By providing free tax return preparation assistance, they are not only helping families secure essential tax credits but also contributing to a healthier, more financially stable future for the children of Pasadena.

As the Tax Support+ program continues its successful run, it serves as a reminder that sometimes, the most significant impact comes from extending a helping hand in unexpected ways. In the dance between financial health and overall well-being, Young & Healthy is leading the way, one tax return at a time.