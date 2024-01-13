en English
BNN Newsroom

Young Graduate Embraces Role of Caregiver, Inspires Millions with Grandmother’s Tale

author
By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 13, 2024 at 5:48 pm EST
Young Graduate Embraces Role of Caregiver, Inspires Millions with Grandmother's Tale

In a society where aging is often associated with nursing homes and professional caregivers, 22-year-old Chris Punsalan defies the trend. A fresh college graduate, Punsalan took the unconventional route to become the primary caregiver for his 90-year-old grandmother, Anicia, who was grappling with the challenges of severe arthritis and osteoporosis. The decision, which could have been seen as a burden by many, illuminated a path of empathy, affection, and an unexpected entrepreneurial venture that has captured the hearts of millions on social media.

Stepping into Caregiving

With no immediate job prospects post-graduation, Punsalan found himself at a crossroads when Anicia’s deteriorating health amplified the need for constant assistance. Rather than opting for a nursing home or hiring an external caregiver, Punsalan chose to embrace the role of a caregiver. Over the next eight years, the duo developed a routine that allowed Anicia to maintain her independence while benefiting from her grandson’s support.

From Caregiving to Social Media Stardom

Their unique bond and daily interactions became a source of inspiration for many, especially on TikTok, where their heartwarming videos gained mass popularity. Punsalan’s decision to share their day-to-day life on social media not only brought the pair recognition but also highlighted the importance of family caregiving across cultures and its potentially positive impact on the health and longevity of the elderly.

Turning Care into Commerce

As their bond strengthened, so did their entrepreneurial spirit. The pair embarked on a new venture together – a small business named Chooseday, dedicated to selling collectible pins. This business represents more than just a shared project; it embodies their shared journey of care, companionship, and creative collaboration.

Chris Punsalan’s story underscores the profound value of family caregiving. It demonstrates the positive experiences it can bring, not only to the elderly but also to the young caregivers, transforming a seemingly daunting responsibility into a journey of love, learning, and unexpected rewards.

0
BNN Newsroom
author

Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

