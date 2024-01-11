en English
BNN Newsroom

Young Buck Reveals Financial Struggles with 50 Cent amidst Second Bankruptcy

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 1:46 pm EST
Young Buck Reveals Financial Struggles with 50 Cent amidst Second Bankruptcy

Former G-Unit member and rapper, Young Buck, found himself in the limelight once more, not for his musical prowess, but for his ongoing financial and legal struggles with fellow artist and business mogul, 50 Cent. Young Buck’s recent appearance on Steve-O’s ‘Wild Ride’ podcast served as a platform for the beleaguered artist to shed light on the crippling financial issues he has been battling since his time with G-Unit.

Disentangling from the Past

About 39 minutes into the engrossing 78-minute interview, Young Buck delved into the complexities of his contract with 50 Cent’s G-Unit. He lamented the fact that this contract was deeply intertwined with his initial bankruptcy. Even now, years later, the complications from this relationship continue to be a thorn in his side, impacting his financial and personal life adversely.

Bankruptcy Woes and Debt Claims

In a startling revelation, Young Buck disclosed that his tardiness to the podcast interview was because he is currently in the process of getting his second bankruptcy discharged. Adding more fuel to the fire, he mentioned that he has been hit with a new $250,000 debt claim, a financial setback associated with his former collaborator, 50 Cent.

A Ray of Hope in the Financial Storm

However, amidst this financial storm, a beacon of hope emerges for artists like Young Buck. Christian Phyfier, the CEO of Scrybe, is aiming to revolutionize the music industry by offering direct-to-creator subscription models. Phyfier revealed how Young Buck could potentially earn over $1 million in a year through Scrybe’s model, thereby eliminating the need for drastic measures like selling off valuable assets such as his music masters. Scrybe’s approach encourages artists to take control of their financial destinies, providing a sustainable income stream directly from their fanbase and offering exclusive content and experiences. This business model could serve as a lifeline for artists in dire straits, reshaping the narrative around ownership and revenue generation in the music industry.

BNN Newsroom
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

BNN Newsroom

