Young Apprentice Pleads Guilty to Cocaine Possession in Kinsale

On a quiet bank holiday weekend, the bustling town of Kinsale bore witness to an unexpected event. Michael Mullally of Rigsdale Cross, Ballinhassig, found himself in an undesirable predicament. The second-year apprentice pleaded guilty to possession of cocaine, marking a dark turn in an otherwise promising life. Mullally, a young man with no prior convictions, was apprehended on Market Street by Detective Garda Colin O'Mahony on April 29th of the previous year.

Mullally, whose family owns a metal fabric business, was discovered with cocaine, which he readily admitted was for personal use. His arrest came during the Kinsale 7s rugby tournament, a popular event known for its stringent stance against drug use. However, Mullally was not in town for the tournament, a fact that only added to the unexpectedness of the incident.

The Court Experience

In court, Tony Greenway, Mullally's solicitor, painted a stark picture of the drug trade, describing it as a 'dirty business' that fuels criminal activities. Despite the severity of the situation, Greenway also highlighted Mullally's achievements - a distinction in technical drawing at Tralee MTU. These accomplishments stood in stark contrast to his recent transgression, serving as a reminder of the potential Mullally has shown in his early career.

The court encounter appears to have served as a 'wake-up call' for Mullally. Judge James McNulty, recognizing the gravity of the situation and its potential impact on the young apprentice, ordered him to return to court on February 2nd with €1,000 and his legal fees paid in full. It remains to be seen how this experience will influence Mullally's future, but it is clear that this event has left a deep impression on him.