AI Pioneer Advocates for Governmental Involvement in AI

Yoshua Bengio, a leading figure in the realm of artificial intelligence (AI) and the scientific director of Mila, an AI institute based in Montreal, is pushing for an increased governmental role in AI development to compete with private tech giants. Bengio underscores the importance of regulatory measures to prevent a future where AI entities prioritize their self-preservation over the welfare of human beings.

The Case for Public Supercomputing

As a part of his solution, Bengio advocates for governments to establish their own supercomputing infrastructure to mirror the computational prowess of private entities. This would involve the creation of high-powered computers equipped with thousands of graphics processing units (GPUs). Bengio approximates that the total cost of such a supercomputer would be around a billion dollars. His idea has already been pitched to Canadian governments and has received tentative interest.

International Comparisons and Domestic Challenges

Comparatively, other countries such as the United Kingdom are already investing heavily in enhancing their public computing power. In the UK, a supercomputer known as Isambard AI is being built as part of a £900M initiative. In contrast, Canada's current public supercomputing resources, managed by entities like Calcul Québec, are significantly outpaced by private tech companies such as Meta. Canadian researchers face a resource gap, with access to a fraction of the GPUs that their American counterparts at tech firms have at their disposal.

The Need for Investment and Environmental Implications

The need for substantial investment in Canada's AI capabilities is underscored in the face of these challenges. Siva Reddy, an assistant professor at McGill University, echoes Bengio's sentiment and stresses the need for a supercluster for priority projects. However, both Reddy and Bengio acknowledge the environmental implications of operating these energy-intensive supercomputers. As Canada and other governments contemplate this significant investment, they must concurrently contend with fiscal constraints and weigh these investments against other public policy priorities.