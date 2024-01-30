Yobe State to Boost Economy through Agricultural and Livestock Investments

The Governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni, has professed his administration's steadfast commitment to bolstering the state's economy. This is to be achieved primarily through the attraction of investors to the agriculture and livestock sectors. The Governor's emphasis lay on the production and processing of sesame seed, gum Arabic, and livestock, sectors he sees as key to the state's economic growth.

Yobe State's Business Environment

A significant testament to the state's efforts is its current ranking as 9th in ease of doing business in Nigeria. This achievement is particularly noteworthy given the past security challenges the state has grappled with. Governor Buni attributed the improvement in business climate to enhanced security and the introduction of state incentives, factors that have contributed to positioning Yobe as an emerging hub for trade and commerce.

Infrastructure Development and International Collaboration

On the infrastructural front, Governor Buni spotlighted the completion of an international cargo airport and the ongoing construction of modern markets equipped with fireproof facilities. These developments, he believes, are pivotal in supporting the state's vision of economic growth. In addition, the state government has been actively engaging with the international community for maximizing the potential in the targeted sectors.

The Vision for Yobe State

The Governor assured that his administration would continue to provide support, further infrastructure development, and foster collaborations to establish Yobe State as a major business link in the North, particularly in the areas of agriculture and livestock. With the state's dedication to economic progression and its demonstrable strides in improving business ease, Yobe State is poised to become a key player in Nigeria's economic landscape.