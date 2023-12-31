en English
BNN Newsroom

Year-End Sale: E-commerce Giants Unveil Heavy Discounts on Bluetooth Speakers

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 31, 2023 at 6:52 am EST
Year-End Sale: E-commerce Giants Unveil Heavy Discounts on Bluetooth Speakers

As we bid adieu to 2023, e-commerce giants are enticing consumers with enticing discounts on a range of goods, with Bluetooth speakers stealing the show. Amazon has emerged as a key player, unveiling a sale that includes top-notch models like the Mivi Play, Zebronics Zeb Warrior 2.0, JBL Flip 5, and others. These Bluetooth speakers, known for their portability, energy efficiency, affordability, and seamless connectivity, cater to diverse user needs and occasions.

Deep Discounts on Top Models

Among the discounted offerings, the Zebronics Zeb Warrior 2.0 Multimedia Speaker, renowned for its USB power and volume control, is now available at a slashed price of INR 999, down from INR 1,699. Meanwhile, the JBL Flip 5 Wireless Portable Bluetooth Speaker, noted for its signature sound and robust, waterproof design, is being sold for INR 6,499, marking a significant reduction from its original price of INR 10,999.

Other Eye-Catching Deals

Other speakers in the spotlight include the Mivi Play Bluetooth Speaker, the JBL Go 3, the Sony SRS XE300, the Bose Soundlink Micro, the JBL Xtreme 2, and the new Sony SRS XB100. Each of these speakers boasts unique features and benefits that make them stand out in the competitive audio equipment market.

Benefits of Bluetooth Speakers

Bluetooth speakers have attracted a large consumer base owing to their multitude of benefits. Their portability ensures they can be carried anywhere, providing a personalized audio experience on the go. They are energy-efficient and affordable, making them a valuable addition to any gadget arsenal. Furthermore, their connectivity options enable them to pair with a wide range of devices, enhancing their versatility.

BNN Newsroom
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

