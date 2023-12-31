Year-End Reflections from Science: Highlights and Impactful Reporting

In a special holiday edition of the Science Adviser newsletter, editor Christie Wilcox invited the editors of News from Science to share their favorite stories from the past year. These selected pieces highlight the impactful journalism of Science’s reporters on a myriad of topics.

Exposing Scientific Misconduct

Investigative reporter Charles Piller uncovered irregularities in the research papers of a renowned neuroscientist. This exposé resulted in the halt of a clinical trial by the National Institutes of Health. News Editor Tim Appenzeller reflected on the tangible impact of this story, demonstrating the crucial role of investigative journalism in maintaining scientific integrity.

Unraveling Controversial Conduct

Jon Cohen and Martin Enserink delved into the actions of Peter Bogner, the creator of the GISAID database. They shed light on Bogner’s questionable past and present conduct, a story that Managing News Editor John Travis described as profoundly bizarre.

Highlighting Mental Health Concerns

David Grimm, Online News Editor, shared a poignant story on ‘compassion fatigue’ among animal care workers. His report highlighted the mental toll this work takes and the efforts being made to address it, thereby bringing attention to a rarely discussed issue.

Advocating for Inclusivity in AI

Freelance journalist Sandeep Ravindran’s feature on the inclusion of African languages in AI models was commended for its focus on decolonization. His report shed light on the efforts of African researchers to overcome language barriers in technology, providing a fresh perspective on the global conversation about AI inclusivity.

These stories, among others, display the breadth and depth of Science’s reporting and the commitment of its journalists to cover significant and complex issues in science.

In other news, consulting firm McKinsey and Co. has agreed to pay $78 million to settle claims from insurers and health care funds that its work with drug companies helped fuel an opioid addiction crisis. This settlement is part of a years-long effort to hold McKinsey accountable for its role in the opioid epidemic.

A new study published in Nature Communications reveals that as sea level rise intensifies, disadvantaged populations will be the ones to experience some of the most severe burdens of climate change. The study indicates that minorities, renters, and older adults face a greater risk of isolation due to the disruption of transportation networks and roads. The researchers emphasize the urgent need for aggressive mitigation of climate change.