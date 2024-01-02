en English
Year-End Recap Videos: A Reflection of Life or Commodification of Experiences?

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 1, 2024 at 7:33 pm EST
The year-end recap video trend is experiencing a surge in popularity on social media platforms, with a particular prominence on TikTok. Videos bearing the hashtag #2023recap have captivated the platform’s audience, racking up over 1.6 billion views. These recap videos, a collage of photos and video snippets from the year, often set against a trending soundtrack, serve as a reflection of the past year’s happenings for many users. Yet, this seemingly innocent trend has sparked a wave of anxiety and pressure, especially among the younger generation, as they strive to transform their lives into engaging, viral content.

The Commodification of Life Experiences

The recap video trend mirrors an intriguing social phenomenon: the adoption of influencer behavior by average users and the growing sentiment that experiences are not ‘real’ unless shared online. Social media platforms are capitalizing on this trend, offering templates and features to simplify the creation of these videos. Instagram’s Top Nine and Spotify’s Wrapped have long been summarizing user activity, but it is TikTok that has popularized the personal recap video format.

Platforms Facilitating the Recap Trend

Creating professional-looking videos has become increasingly straightforward with platforms like CapCut offering templates for 2023 recap videos. TikTok has seen a significant rise in consumer spending, amassing $10 billion in lifetime gross revenue. In 2023 alone, consumer spending on TikTok reached $3.8 billion, with users purchasing virtual coins to tip content creators. The platform now boasts 1.5 billion users across 155 countries and 39 languages, with 90% of users accessing the app daily.

The Pressures and Challenges of the Recap Trend

Despite the trend’s popularity, many users have confessed to feeling overwhelmed by the task of summarizing their year in a single video. Some have even resorted to deleting their videos due to quality anxieties. Others have utilized the format to share the highs and lows of their year, revealing that surviving the trials of 2023 can be a nostalgic point in itself. The rise of recap videos indicates an extension of the ‘TikTokification’ of life, where personal experiences are increasingly repackaged into cinematic narratives for social media consumption.

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

