Yasiin Bey Addresses His Sentiments Towards Drake on Instagram Live

In a riveting Instagram Live session, Yasiin Bey, the celebrated artist formerly known as Mos Def, openly addressed his sentiments towards esteemed rapper Drake. In a video spanning nearly 25 minutes, Bey elucidated that he bears no malice towards anyone, and his viewpoints are personal and lawful.

Clarifying Intentions

Bey underscored that his prior remarks were not crafted to defame or ridicule Drake. He took the opportunity to acknowledge Drake's prowess and accomplishments, affirming that he harbors no objections to the feats Drake has attained through his giftedness.

Seeking Direct Conversation

Bey went on to reveal his aspiration to initiate a direct dialogue with Drake. He divulged his attempts to establish contact through a variety of channels, including soliciting comedian Dave Chappelle's aid to mediate a connection, and even sending a direct message to Drake himself.

Hinting at Deeper Standards

Intriguingly, Bey also alluded to a more profound benchmark he sets for himself and others, transcending mere talent, charisma, or charm, particularly in times of crisis. This insinuation suggests that there may be more substantive topics he yearns to explore with Drake. This comes after Bey's earlier appearance on 'The Cutting Room Floor,' where he expressed skepticism towards the authenticity of Drake's music in the realm of hip-hop.