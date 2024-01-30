Yahaya Bello Denies Campaigning for APC National Chairmanship Amid Poster Controversy

In the midst of swirling political conjecture, Yahaya Bello, the former governor of Kogi State, has categorically denied any ambition to ascend to the position of National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC). This denial comes on the heels of a slew of posters that mysteriously appeared at the APC's secretariat in Abuja, propagating the notion of Bello's leadership bid. With his image adorning these posters, the implications were clear, yet, according to Bello, completely unfounded.

Bello Disavows Posters and Allegations

Addressing the situation via a press release from his media office, Bello denounced any involvement in the circulation of these posters, and reiterated his steadfast loyalty to the incumbent National Chairman, Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje. He stated, "I did not authorize these posters, nor do I have any intention of usurping the position of our respected National Chairman."

Stirring the Pot of Discord

The release went on to point fingers at unnamed individuals, casting them as "mischief makers" hell-bent on causing discord within the APC ranks. While the culprits remain unknown, their objective, as per Bello, is to stir controversy and sow seeds of disunity within the party.

Dismissal of Rumors and Reiteration of Commitment

Bello emphasized that the APC is not in the throes of conducting any congresses or conventions, thus making the appearance of campaign posters both premature and unfounded. He urged the public to disregard the rumors and restated his commitment as a loyal party member to the existing APC leadership. The former governor made it clear that his focus remains on supporting the party and its current leadership, not on personal political ambition.