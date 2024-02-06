XYZ Films to Represent Global Sales for New Sci-Fi Thriller Starring Linda Hamilton

In a recent development, XYZ Films has procured the global sales rights for an upcoming sci-fi thriller. Directed by William Kaufman and co-authored by Kaufman and Paul Reichelt, the film promises a thrilling journey through space. The storyline centers around an elite squad of Special Forces soldiers who find themselves ensnared by an otherworldly spacecraft amidst a mission. The soldiers wake up on board the spaceship only to discover that they are being hunted by a relentless alien species.

An Iconic Return and an Exciting Collaboration

Interestingly, this film marks the return of Linda Hamilton, known for her iconic role in the Terminator series, after a hiatus of five years. Hamilton joins a talented cast that includes Max Martini, Brianna Hildebrand, and LaMonica Garrett. The production team comprises executive producer Paul Reichelt and producers Jon Wroblewski, Christian Sosa, Andrew Lewis, Isaac Lewis, along with actor-producer Max Martini.

A Peek Behind the Scenes

Principal photography for the film concluded in New Orleans the previous year. Now XYZ Films is all set to present the project to potential buyers at the forthcoming European Film Market (EFM). The producers' team is visibly excited about their collaboration with XYZ Films. They have voiced their anticipation for the project, citing their mutual love for iconic alien thrillers, and their commitment to advanced creature designs and high-standard visual effects.

Anticipating a Global Release

Completing the post-production process is the immediate plan, with the team aiming for a spring completion. The film is expected to be unveiled to audiences worldwide shortly after. The combination of a unique storyline, a talented cast, and a renowned production team, along with the backing of XYZ Films, creates high expectations for this sci-fi thriller.