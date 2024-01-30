Xreal Scores $60 Million Funding, Becomes AR Industry's First Unicorn

In a recent development, Xreal, a frontrunner in spatial computing and augmented reality (AR), has announced a remarkable increase in its funding. The company has secured an additional $60 million, escalating its total raised funds to a staggering $300 million. This funding boost is primed for investment in research and development and for the expansion of factory operations as the company prepares for the launch of its advanced AR product, the Xreal Air 2 Ultra. With backing from eminent investors, including Alibaba, Xreal is set to further fortify its stronghold in the AR market and redefine the spatial computing experience for consumers across the globe.

AR Glasses: The Future of Spatial Computing

Xreal, a distinguished manufacturer of consumer AR glasses, has not only secured additional funding but has also announced the shipment of 350,000 AR glasses. This number reflects a steady incline in units shipped over the recent months. Further, the company unveiled its latest innovation, the Xreal Air 2 Ultra. With this product, Xreal aims to reinforce its mission to bring spatial computing to global consumer markets.

AR Industry's First Unicorn

Xreal, with its consistent growth and innovation, has managed to capture 51% of the augmented reality headset market during Q3 2023. This significant market share, combined with the latest funding, has propelled the company's valuation to over $1 billion. This has led to Xreal being granted the status of 'unicorn', a first in the AR glasses industry. The participants in this groundbreaking funding round have not yet been disclosed.

Affordability Meets Innovation

The Xreal Air 2 Ultra, currently available for pre-order at $699, is scheduled to begin shipping in March. This pricing strategy significantly undercuts Apple's Vision Pro VR headset, which is priced around $3,500. The Vision Pro, set to be released in the U.S. on February 2, features 'spatial computing' technology to blend virtual elements with the user's environment. However, Xreal's competitive pricing combined with its pioneering AR technology might be the game-changer in the spatial computing industry.