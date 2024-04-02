Xi Warns Biden: US Tech Suppression Will Not Be Tolerated Amidst Rising Tensions

During a pivotal 'check-in' call, President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping delved into pressing global and bilateral issues, marking their first conversation since November. Amidst discussions on Taiwan, the Korean Peninsula, and the war in Ukraine, Xi Jinping issued a stark warning against US attempts to suppress China's burgeoning high-tech sector, highlighting the call's significance in the ongoing US-China competition.

Escalating Tensions Over Technology and Trade

The conversation between Biden and Xi was far from mundane, touching on sensitive topics that underscore the rivalry between the two superpowers. Xi's warning about the US's stance on China's high-tech advancements was not just rhetoric but a clear message about Beijing's growing concerns over US trade restrictions. These restrictions, which Biden insists are crucial for national security, have become a flashpoint, with Xi accusing the US of creating economic risks through technology bans. This exchange reflects broader issues of unfair trade practices and non-market economic practices that Biden highlighted, pointing to an intense competition over technology and influence.

Taiwan and Regional Stability: A Core Issue

The call also brought the Taiwan issue to the forefront, with Xi emphasizing it as an 'insurmountable red line.' The Chinese leader's call for Biden to oppose 'Taiwan independence' explicitly and Biden's emphasis on peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait and freedom of navigation in the South China Sea underscore the delicate balance both leaders are trying to maintain. Despite the clash over technology and trade, both leaders expressed a willingness to manage tensions, with high-level US officials set to visit China, signaling a complex but ongoing dialogue between the two nations.

Future of US-China Relations

This conversation between Biden and Xi, while showcasing the deep-seated issues that divide the US and China, also reveals a mutual recognition of the need to manage this strategic competition responsibly. As allegations of China's unfair economic practices and the US's technology suppression dominate the discourse, the undercurrents of this dialogue suggest a cautious but real attempt to navigate the choppy waters of international diplomacy. The implications of this high-stakes conversation will undoubtedly influence future interactions, with the world watching closely how these two global powers manage their complex relationship amidst competing interests and strategic rivalry.