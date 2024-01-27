Xabi Alonso: The Next Architect of Liverpool's Success?

Jurgen Klopp's impending departure as Liverpool's manager at the end of this season has set the football world abuzz with speculation over his potential successor. Amidst a bevy of names being bandied about, Xabi Alonso, currently managing Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga, has emerged as a prime candidate. Alonso's Leverkusen, undefeated and exhibiting a possession-dominant play style reminiscent of Pep Guardiola's, offers a glimpse into what he could bring to Liverpool.

Alonso's Tactical Approach

Leverkusen's recent face-off against Borussia Monchengladbach, though ending in a goalless draw, served as an illuminating display of Alonso's tactical prowess. His strategy pivots on the use of wing-backs, a fact evidenced by the dynamic performances of Alex Grimaldo and Jeremie Frimpong. This suggests a potential reimagining of Trent Alexander-Arnold's role under Alonso's stewardship at Liverpool. Alonso's tactical system also encourages centre-backs to play aggressively, creating space for players like Virgil van Dijk to venture forward and augment their game.

Alonso's Leverkusen: A Blend of Styles

Alonso's Leverkusen is a fascinating cocktail of Klopp's gegenpressing and Guardiola's possessional tiki-taka style. Averaging the highest number of passes and short passes in the Bundesliga, Leverkusen also employs an aggressive pressing strategy akin to Klopp's Liverpool. The team operates with a back three, a high defensive line, and a focus on midfield interchange. The wing-backs, positioned high and wide, echo the winger roles in Klopp's system.

Anticipating Alonso's Liverpool

Given these dynamics, Liverpool fans are eagerly anticipating what Alonso could bring to Anfield. His team, built around key players like Florian Wirtz, prompts the question of who at Liverpool could assume such a pivotal role under Alonso. The prospect of Alonso's tactics being implemented at Liverpool promises not just a fresh approach, but also a strategic challenge for rivals like Guardiola's Manchester City.