X Factor Star Fleur East Announces Pregnancy with Husband Marcel Badiane-Robin

Acclaimed singer and X Factor star, Fleur East, has announced that she is expecting her first child with her husband Marcel Badiane-Robin. The couple, who have been together for 14 years and married for five, shared this joyous news via an Instagram post, which was met with a wave of congratulatory messages from fans and fellow celebrities.

From X Factor to Family Life

Fleur East, 36, first rose to prominence in the world of showbiz in the 2014 season of The X Factor. Under the mentorship of Simon Cowell, she dazzled audiences and judges alike with her vibrant performances, notably her cover of Bruno Mars’ ‘Uptown Funk’. While she finished as a runner-up, her journey on The X Factor paved the way for her debut album, ‘Love, Sax and Flashbacks.’

The blossoming of her relationship with Marcel, a renowned fashion designer known for his collaborations with artists like Rita Ora and Jason Derulo, also unfolded in the public eye during her stint on the show. It was reported that the couple were having secret meetings during her participation on The X Factor, adding an element of romance to her journey on the show.

A Heartfelt Proposal and a Happy Announcement

In 2019, Marcel proposed to Fleur in a traditional Japanese hotel in a heartfelt gesture that included petals, champagne, and a yellow ring—Fleur’s favorite color. The couple went on to marry in June of the same year, marking a new chapter in their life.

Fast forward to the present, the couple recently took to Instagram to announce their upcoming parenthood. The post featured a radiant Fleur, cradling her baby bump, a sight that was met with a flurry of well wishes from their celebrity friends, including Vito Coppola, her former Strictly professional dancer partner, Made In Chelsea star Zara McDermott, This Morning’s Alison Hammond, and radio presenter Gemma Atkinson.

Embracing the Future

As they prepare to welcome their first child, the couple, who have always been open about their desire to start a family, are stepping into a new phase of their lives. As fans and well-wishers shower them with love and congratulations, the journey ahead promises to be as exciting and fulfilling as their careers have been so far.