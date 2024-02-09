Wynonna Earp Vengeance: A Triumphant Return for LGBTQ+ Representation

In a much-needed win for LGBTQ+ representation, the beloved series 'Wynonna Earp' is set to return with a special titled 'Wynonna Earp Vengeance' on Tubi in 2024. The news comes amidst a disheartening trend in 2023, where 140 LGBTQ characters were lost due to the cancellation of various TV shows during the 2022-23 season.

Advertisment

A Battle Won: 'Wynonna Earp Vengeance'

Rising from the ashes, the groundbreaking series 'Wynonna Earp' is making a triumphant return with a special titled 'Wynonna Earp Vengeance'. The special, set to premiere on Tubi in 2024, is a testament to the resilience of the LGBTQ+ community and their allies in the face of adversity. The series, known for its popular queer ship 'Wayhaught', is a beacon of hope in an otherwise bleak landscape for LGBTQ representation on television.

The announcement comes at a time when the LGBTQ+ community is reeling from the loss of 140 characters due to the cancellation of various TV shows during the 2022-23 season. The high rate of cancellation has left a gaping hole in representation, making the return of 'Wynonna Earp' all the more significant.

Advertisment

Breaking Barriers: 'Sort Of'

While 'Wynonna Earp' is making waves in the realm of fantasy, another show is breaking barriers in the real world. 'Sort Of', co-created by Bilal Baig and Fab Filippo, is a tender portrayal of a genderfluid character named Sabi, who is trying to navigate their identity in a world that often fails to understand them.

The show, which is available on Amazon Prime Video, is praised for its groundbreaking representation of the LGBTQ+ community and its exploration of the theme of transition. Sabi's journey is not just about their own self-discovery, but also about the evolution of those around them. Sabi's parents, played by Dhirendra and Ellora Patnaik, have their own journeys of acceptance and understanding, adding depth and complexity to the narrative.

Advertisment

The highlight of the series is Sabi's coming out to their Pakistani immigrant parents. The show's portrayal of this experience is raw, honest, and deeply moving, resonating with many viewers who have gone through similar experiences.

A Rainbow of Representation

In addition to 'Sort Of', Amazon Prime Video offers a variety of LGBTQ+ shows, including contemporary and classic series. Noteworthy titles include 'A League of Their Own', a sports comedy about a women's professional baseball team in the 1940s, which features unapologetic gay storylines.

Advertisment

'Transparent', a comedy-drama about a family dealing with their parent's transition, explores gender and sexuality beyond the transition narrative. 'The Wilds' is a survival drama about a group of teenage girls stranded on an island, while 'With Love' is a romantic comedy about the Diaz family and their relationships, featuring central bisexual, transgender, and genderqueer characters.

'The Lake' is a Canadian comedy-drama about a gay man reconnecting with his biological daughter. 'Always Jane' is a documentary series following a trans teenager's life and the importance of a loving family.

As 'Wynonna Earp Vengeance' prepares to take flight on Tubi in 2024, it serves as a reminder of the power of representation and the resilience of the LGBTQ+ community. In the face of adversity, the community continues to fight for visibility and acceptance, one show at a time.

The return of 'Wynonna Earp' and the groundbreaking representation in 'Sort Of' are not just victories for the LGBTQ+ community, but for the entire television landscape. They are a testament to the fact that diverse stories have a place and a purpose in the world of entertainment. As more shows like these continue to emerge, the future of LGBTQ+ representation on television looks brighter than ever.