Wyandotte VFW Post 1136 Marks a Century of Service with Grand Centennial Celebration

On February 24th, 2023, Wyandotte VFW Post 1136 will mark a significant milestone in its illustrious history – its centennial anniversary. This notable benchmark celebrates a century of unwavering service by the post to veterans, the city of Wyandotte, and the Downriver community. The grand event, which showcases the post's enduring legacy and commitment, is set to unfold at the Crystal Gardens in Southgate at 6 p.m.

A Night of Honor and Celebration

The evening promises a line-up of distinguished guests and a vibrant array of festivities. Scheduled to grace the occasion are the national commander-in-chief of the VFW, the Department of Michigan commander and his honor guard. The political sphere will be represented by U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell, State Rep. Jaime Churches, and an envoy from the office of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. The event is all set to reverberate with the stirring melodies of the 126th Army Band.

Revisiting a Century of Service

The anniversary celebration is more than a mere commemoration. It is an homage to a century of the post's remarkable contributions and sacrifices. The jubilations will be amplified with an assortment of food, beverages, and a multitude of activities to engage the attendees.

A Prelude to the Celebrations

Adding to the anticipation is a pre-party scheduled for February 23rd at the post. Attendees can expect an exciting evening filled with music bingo, trivia, karaoke, and pizza. This precursor event is designed to set the mood for the main celebration and bring the community together.

Tickets for the centennial celebration, priced between $80 and $150, are available for purchase both online and at the post's clubroom. As Wyandotte VFW Post 1136 steps into its next century, the event underlines its unwavering commitment to the community and its enduring legacy of service.