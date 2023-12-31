WWE’s Kevin Dunn to Depart Amid Corporate Changes

Kevin Dunn, a key figure in the professional wrestling industry, is reportedly parting ways with World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) after an illustrious tenure of over three decades. The news comes from reputable source PWInsider, which indicates that Dunn conveyed his decision to the company last week.

Dunn’s Departure Triggered by Endeavor’s Acquisition

Significantly, Dunn’s exit comes in the wake of changes sweeping across WWE following its acquisition by Endeavor. These shifts primarily revolve around new directives, particularly concerning TV production protocols and initiatives to cut costs. Dunn, who joined WWE in 1984 and ascended to the position of Executive Producer of all WWE programming in 1993, reportedly had reservations about some of the proposed changes.

A Stalwart of WWE Broadcasts

Dunn’s role in the company has been monumental. As the Executive Producer, he was entrusted with overseeing all WWE broadcasts, playing a pivotal role in shaping the look and feel of WWE programming. Importantly, Dunn’s departure isn’t attributed to creative differences but is seen as a result of disagreements over the management and operational approach of the company’s television production.

Turn of the Tides in WWE’s History

The departure of Dunn, a highly influential figure, marks a significant turning point in WWE’s history. His departure has left the industry curious about the future trajectory of WWE production in the post-Kevin Dunn era. Speculation is rife about who will fill Dunn’s shoes, and it is likely that a mix of people will share responsibilities for the time being.