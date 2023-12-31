en English
BNN Newsroom

WWE’s Kevin Dunn to Depart Amid Corporate Changes

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: December 31, 2023 at 2:28 am EST
WWE’s Kevin Dunn to Depart Amid Corporate Changes

Kevin Dunn, a key figure in the professional wrestling industry, is reportedly parting ways with World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) after an illustrious tenure of over three decades. The news comes from reputable source PWInsider, which indicates that Dunn conveyed his decision to the company last week.

Dunn’s Departure Triggered by Endeavor’s Acquisition

Significantly, Dunn’s exit comes in the wake of changes sweeping across WWE following its acquisition by Endeavor. These shifts primarily revolve around new directives, particularly concerning TV production protocols and initiatives to cut costs. Dunn, who joined WWE in 1984 and ascended to the position of Executive Producer of all WWE programming in 1993, reportedly had reservations about some of the proposed changes.

A Stalwart of WWE Broadcasts

Dunn’s role in the company has been monumental. As the Executive Producer, he was entrusted with overseeing all WWE broadcasts, playing a pivotal role in shaping the look and feel of WWE programming. Importantly, Dunn’s departure isn’t attributed to creative differences but is seen as a result of disagreements over the management and operational approach of the company’s television production.

Turn of the Tides in WWE’s History

The departure of Dunn, a highly influential figure, marks a significant turning point in WWE’s history. His departure has left the industry curious about the future trajectory of WWE production in the post-Kevin Dunn era. Speculation is rife about who will fill Dunn’s shoes, and it is likely that a mix of people will share responsibilities for the time being.

BNN Newsroom
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

