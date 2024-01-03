en English
en English
BNN Newsroom

WWE Gears Up to Celebrate 40th Anniversary of Hulkamania

By: Saboor Bayat
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:43 pm EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 5:11 pm EST
As the world of professional wrestling braces itself for the 40th anniversary of Hulkamania, the iconic phenomenon that reshaped the wrestling landscape, WWE is leaving no stone unturned to commemorate this significant milestone. The tribute to the legendary wrestler Hulk Hogan, who single-handedly spearheaded this transformative era in WWE’s history, is set to span across an entire month.

The Legacy of Hulkamania

The term Hulkamania was born out of Hogan’s unparalleled charisma and his in-ring prowess that captivated millions around the globe. It was a cultural revolution of sorts that began with Hogan’s historic victory over the Iron Sheik on January 23, 1984. That night, Hogan captured his first WWE Championship, triggering the onset of an era that would etch itself permanently into the annals of professional wrestling.

Honoring the Hulkster

To honor the ‘Real American’, WWE is planning to roll out a lineup of new merchandise and collectible items themed around Hulk Hogan. Die-hard fans can look forward to owning a piece of the Hulkster’s legacy through these memorabilia, which are likely to become coveted keepsakes. While there’s currently no official plan for Hogan to grace the celebration with his personal appearance, sources suggest the possibility remains open.

Reflecting on the Impact of Hulkamania

The impact of Hulkamania, both on WWE and the broader field of professional wrestling, is undeniable. It not only catapulted Hulk Hogan to the status of a global icon but also played a pivotal role in popularizing WWE on an international scale. As fans and wrestling enthusiasts alike gear up to celebrate this landmark anniversary, it is a reminder of how one man’s passion, dedication, and sheer talent can leave an indelible mark on an entire industry.

BNN Newsroom
Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

