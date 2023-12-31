Wright Flyer Studios to Shut Down ‘DanMachi: Memoria Freese’ Outside Japan

In a surprising turn of events, Wright Flyer Studios has announced the imminent shutdown of their widely played mobile game, DanMachi: Memoria Freese, outside of Japan. Mark your calendars, as the game service will draw to a close on February 28, 2024.

Halting In-App Currency Purchases and Premium Subscriptions

The studio’s decision follows an immediate cessation of in-app currency purchases and new subscriptions for premium services. Starting from December 27, 2023, players will no longer be able to buy or subscribe for additional benefits within the game. This move is indicative of the company’s intent to wrap up the game’s operations smoothly while minimizing the impact on the user base.

Unspecified Reasons Behind the Shutdown

The company did not offer a concrete explanation for the shutdown. However, speculations abound that the game’s performance in regions outside of Japan, where it will continue to operate, may have spurred this decision. The gaming industry is dynamic, and player preferences can change rapidly, making it challenging for games to maintain their popularity over time.

Refunds and Shutdown Details

The cessation of services is not limited to stopping in-app purchases. It also includes halting the distribution of the app from stores and stopping the usage of Paid Iris, the in-game currency. Recognizing the impact this will have on players, Wright Flyer Studios is also initiating a refund process for players who have unused Paid Iris. However, to avail of this, players will need to submit a request. The exact timeline for content termination and refund details will be communicated to the players as the service approaches its end. This move aims to ensure a fair transition and mitigate any potential grievances from the player community.