Wrexham AFC, HP, and NABU Launch Bilingual Book 'The Lucky Dragon' on World Book Day

On World Book Day, Wrexham AFC, HP Inc., and NABU unveiled a significant initiative aimed at promoting literacy and digital equity among Welsh children. The collaboration has produced 'The Lucky Dragon', a bilingual Welsh-English children's book, digitally accessible on the NABU reading app and web reader, with print versions soon to follow.

This initiative underscores the collective effort to inspire children through culturally relevant literature and bridge the digital divide.

Inspiring Local Pride and Literacy

With the launch of 'The Lucky Dragon', the partners aim to foster a sense of pride in Welsh children by including local heroes and settings in the narrative. This strategy, backed by research, suggests that children are more motivated to read and engage with content that reflects their community and language. HP's commitment to accelerating digital equity by 2030, in collaboration with NABU, takes a concrete step forward with this project, targeting the empowerment of children through literacy as a means to enhance educational and economic opportunities.

A Story of Luck and Community

The book narrates the tale of a young girl whose football aspirations are marred by misfortune until she receives a toy red dragon from her grandfather, symbolizing luck for her family and the wider community. Created by storytellers and illustrators utilizing HP technology, the book not only enriches children's literature but also serves as a testament to the power of community and technology in creating meaningful content. Proceeds from the book sales are pledged to local nonprofits and NABU, reinforcing the initiative's commitment to societal betterment.

Extending the Reading Experience

Complementing the digital and forthcoming print versions of 'The Lucky Dragon', HP and NABU have curated a range of activities available on the HP Printables website. These resources, from origami dragons to coloring pages, are designed to enrich the reading experience, sparking imagination and creativity among readers. Such initiatives not only extend the life of the book beyond its pages but also reinforce the importance of interactive learning and artistic expression in child development.

This collaboration between Wrexham AFC, HP, and NABU exemplifies how technology, sports, and literature can converge to create impactful cultural and educational experiences. By weaving the essence of local Welsh culture into a universally appealing narrative, 'The Lucky Dragon' stands as a beacon of inspiration for children worldwide, encouraging them to embrace literacy and technology as gateways to a brighter future.