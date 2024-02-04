Acclaimed professional wrestler and 5-time WCW champion, Booker T, will be momentarily absent from his current role as a commentator for WWE NXT. He recently took to social media to announce his temporary leave from the commentary booth, citing a necessary medical procedure as the cause.
A Champion's Absence
An integral part of the NXT Vengeance Day pay-per-view, Booker T's absence will undoubtedly be felt by fans and colleagues alike. However, the specifics of the medical issue prompting the leave have been left undisclosed. Despite the mystery surrounding his health, Booker T has confidently assured his followers that he remains in good health and anticipates a swift return to his NXT duties.
An Illustrious Career
Throughout his career, Booker T has graced the rings of major wrestling promotions such as WCW, TNA, and WWE, consistently delivering captivating performances. In addition to his in-ring exploits, he has taken on various roles, including that of General Manager, showcasing his versatile talent within the industry. In 2022, he reclaimed his position alongside Vic Joseph at the NXT's commentary booth, much to the delight of fans worldwide.
A Surprise Appearance and Anticipated Return
A year later, in 2023, he made a surprise appearance in the Men's Royal Rumble match, a move that stirred excitement among the wrestling community. Additionally, Booker T has hinted at having one more exceptional match left in him, a prospect that has fans eagerly awaiting his return from medical leave. Following his announcement, a wave of well-wishes from fans and colleagues has flooded in, all expressing hope for Booker T's quick recovery.
Wrestling Icon Booker T Temporarily Steps Down from WWE NXT Commentary
WWE NXT commentator and wrestling legend, Booker T, announces a temporary leave due to a medical procedure. Fans and colleagues eagerly await his return.
