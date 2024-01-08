en English
BNN Newsroom

WPC Clarifies Qi2 Standard: A Step Towards Unified Wireless Charging

By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 8, 2024 at 11:24 pm EST
WPC Clarifies Qi2 Standard: A Step Towards Unified Wireless Charging

In a significant development for the tech industry, the Wireless Power Consortium (WPC) has shed fresh light on the Qi2 standard, which promises to streamline wireless charging for future Android and Apple phones. This revelation comes following a previous miscommunication from WPC spokesperson Paul Golden about the magnetic features of the Qi2 standard.

Correcting the Course

Golden has now rectified his earlier statements, clarifying that the new blueprint incorporates all magnetic components within the standard, including their strength. This move is poised to enable a homogenous experience across handheld devices from various manufacturers, potentially paving the way for Android phones to use chargers akin to Apple’s MagSafe technology.

Qi2 Certification Process

The certification process for Qi2 is set to include rigorous testing of the magnet strength to guarantee adherence to the standard. This procedure signifies a shift towards a universal charging solution that could simplify the charging ecosystem for consumers.

Belkin: Leading the Charge

Meanwhile, tech giant Belkin has launched new products that leverage the Qi2 standard, notably a 3-in-1 wireless charger and a magnetic power bank, both of which offer rapid charging for Qi2-compatible devices. These products are constructed with a minimum of 72% post-consumer recycled materials, aligning with Belkin’s pledge to manufacture products more responsibly. Besides, Belkin has rolled out a 4-port USB-C GaN charger and a 6-in-1 Core GaN Dock, demonstrating their steadfast commitment to innovation and efficiency.

In conclusion, the Qi2 standard’s evolution and the subsequent product developments signify a promising future for wireless charging. A future where the consumer experience is prioritized, and the boundaries between different tech brands are blurred further, leading to a more unified and efficient tech ecosystem.

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

