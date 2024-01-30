'Worrying' Rise in Australian Fresh Produce Prices While Canned Goods Remain Affordable

The surge in prices of fresh fruits and vegetables across Australia is causing a ripple of concern among consumers. An abrupt price hike in various items, including cherry tomatoes catapulting from $3.98 to $6.98 per punnet, is hitting the pockets of everyday shoppers. In the face of this cost of living crisis, consumers such as Brisbane sales manager Anthea Gaffney are rethinking their grocery lists, with corns, eggplants, cucumbers, and zucchinis becoming more appealing alternatives.

Unpacking the Pricing Disparity

While the cost of fresh produce skyrockets, canned goods remain relatively affordable. Ben Lyons, director of the Rural Economies Centre of Excellence and associate professor at the University of Southern Queensland, offers insight into this pricing chasm. According to Lyons, Australian farmers are grappling with a steep rise in expenses, ranging from 30-to-60 percent over the past five years. The primary culprits are burgeoning fuel costs and stringent industrial relations laws. On the other hand, canned produce is manufactured cheaply overseas by large conglomerates in colossal volumes. Their extended shelf life facilitates bulk production and storage, circumventing spoilage concerns.

Impact on Consumers and Farmers

The ramifications of this disparity are felt keenly by both consumers and producers. A stark example is the price of tomatoes: fresh tomatoes are more than double the cost of their tinned counterparts at Woolworths. Even fresh odd-bunch pears fall prey to this trend, being pricier than their tinned equivalents. A recent survey indicates that nearly every Australian is slashing expenses, including on food. The stranglehold supermarkets have on bargaining power leaves farmers with minuscule room to negotiate prices.

Calling the System into Question

This scenario is pushing some farmers to sell their land and exit the industry. The gap in pricing and profitability for farmers, the opaque nature of the market, and the urgent need for a systemic overhaul are glaring issues that cannot be overlooked. The current state of affairs underscores the necessity for a more transparent, equitable, and sustainable fresh produce industry in Australia.