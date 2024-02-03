World's Longest Cantilever Unveiled at One Za'abeel in Dubai

The architectural landscape has taken a dramatic shift this week, with landmark developments across the globe. A prime highlight is the unveiling of the world's longest cantilever in a Dubai skyscraper, designed by acclaimed Japanese architectural firm, Nikken Sekkei. The cantilever, a staggering 67.5 meters in length, surpasses even the observation deck at Marina Bay Sands in Singapore. It forms a part of the One Za'abeel development, a mixed-use complex that combines residences, hotels, offices, shops, and restaurants, embodying the spirit of the city's center.

One Za'abeel: A Modern Marvel

The cantilever, a component of The Link, is suspended 100 meters above a six-lane highway and is topped with a massive infinity pool. One Za'abeel's interior spans a whopping 530,000 square meters, with 26,000 and 12,000 square meters dedicated to offices and shops, respectively. The residences are split between the shorter One Za'abeel The Residences tower, housing 264 private residences, and the 68-story One Za'abeel Tower, managed by high-end lodging company One&Only. The Link houses three stories of restaurants and bars, with column-free interiors, and a record-breaking rooftop infinity pool, touted as 'a beach in the sky.'

Engineering Feats and Sustainable Design

The construction process involved lifting an 8,500-tonne component of The Link over a 12-day period. The 900-ton cantilever was then fixed in place over four days. This engineering marvel aligns with Dubai's reputation for record-breaking structures, the most famous being the Burj Khalifa. Moreover, the project adheres to the LEED green building certification's Gold standard requirements, thanks to several energy-saving technologies, underlining the importance of sustainability in modern architecture.

Global Architectural Highlights

While One Za'abeel stands tall in Dubai, other architectural marvels are making their mark around the world. New York saw the completion of Two Manhattan West by Skidmore, Owings & Merrill, and the construction of KPF's 520 Fifth Avenue skyscraper. NASA and Lockheed Martin debuted their 'quiet supersonic' jet, the X-59, and Sweden witnessed the initiation of the world's first full-height timber wind turbine. Architecture and design transcend boundaries, creating visual masterpieces that captivate the world, and this week's advancements have truly raised the bar.