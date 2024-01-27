World Sustainable Development Summit 2024: Focusing on Leadership for Sustainable Future

New Delhi is gearing up to host the 23rd World Sustainable Development Summit (WSDS) from February 7 to 9, an event set to gather global thought leaders, policymakers, and experts. The focus will be on laying the groundwork for a sustainable future and equitably distributing the benefits of development.

A Global Confluence for Sustainable Development

Organized by The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI), the summit is unique in its approach. It's the only independently convened international summit on sustainable development and environment based in the Global South. This orientation allows for an alternative perspective on pressing global challenges, including conflict, planetary crises, and the obstacles to achieving Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Leadership for Sustainability and Climate Justice

The summit's theme, 'Leadership for Sustainable Development and Climate Justice', underscores the critical role of proactive and responsible leadership in shaping a sustainable future. The event's schedule is packed with an inaugural and valedictory session, 11 plenary sessions, and high-level discussions on a range of pertinent topics.

Global Participation and Inauguration

The Vice President of India, Jagdeep Dhankhar, will inaugurate the event. Several international figures, including ministers from Fiji, Kiribati, and Spain, will grace the event. Delegates from the World Bank and the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change are also expected to participate. The aim is to foster a global dialogue on the path to sustainable development and to underline the need for concerted global action.