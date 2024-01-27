World Leprosy Day: The Ongoing Battle and Call for Compassion in Nigeria

As nations around the globe commemorate World Leprosy Day, the spotlight falls on Nigeria, where the disease, also known as Hansen's Disease, persists. The Leprosy Mission, Nigeria (TLMN), a leading organization in the fight against this debilitating condition, emphasizes that leprosy remains a critical health issue in the country, and calls for a compassionate approach towards those affected.

Free Treatment and Beyond at the Leprosarium

Habila Daniel Diko, the Community Relations Officer of TLMN, underscores the importance of comprehensive medical care for patients. At the Leprosarium in Minna, patients receive free medical treatment, nutritious meals, and prosthetic limbs, a testament to TLMN's commitment to holistic care. Despite the disease being less contagious than generally perceived, new cases continue to emerge, alarmingly even among children.

Observed on the last Sunday of January, World Leprosy Day serves as a platform to raise awareness about leprosy and eliminate the stigma attached to it. This year's theme, 'Beat Leprosy', underscores the need to eradicate this stigma and uphold the dignity of those affected.

Education and Economic Rehabilitation

Beyond healthcare, TLMN extends its support to the education of patients' children. The organization provides scholarships and learning materials, enabling some of these children to pursue higher education. For those who have recovered from the disease, TLMN provides housing and funds to initiate small businesses, fostering their social and economic reintegration.

Mrs. Larai Ezekiel, secretary of TLMN Volunteers, calls for the greater involvement of Nigerians in supporting these initiatives as patients hail from various states across the country.