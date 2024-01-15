en English
World Leaders to Deliberate on Climate, Conflict, and AI at Davos 2024

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 2:58 am EST
Unfolding in the picturesque Swiss town of Davos, the World Economic Forum’s annual gathering, a.k.a. the ‘Davos gabfest,’ is poised to take the global spotlight from Tuesday to Friday. The event is expected to draw over 60 heads of state and government, along with more than 2,800 participants from various sectors. High-profile attendees like Israeli President Isaac Herzog and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will join the discourse on pressing global matters, from climate change and conflict to the surge of artificial intelligence.

Platform for Global Discourse

The forum serves as a critical platform for deliberations on business innovation, security cooperation, peacemaking, and healthcare improvements. Despite the criticism it faces for symbolizing economic disparity, as pointed out by a protest organized by the Young Swiss Socialists, the event continues to foster dialogue on global challenges.

Matters of Concern

Key issues on the agenda include the escalating conflicts in the Middle East, specifically the recent wars in Gaza and Yemen, the societal impact of artificial intelligence, and the ever-looming threat of climate change. The forum will also delve into the potential risks of AI-generated misinformation, particularly significant given that elections are slated in countries housing 4.2 billion of the world’s population this year.

Notable Participants

Prominent speakers for this year’s event feature a roster of influential figures including China’s Prime Minister Li Qiang, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. Their participation promises enriching insights into the dichotomy between autocracies and democracies, and discussions on a potential new Cold War.

On the climate front, panel discussions will zero in on initiatives for promoting low-carbon technologies, in response to the record high global temperatures reported by climate scientists. As the world grapples with these challenges, the Davos Forum 2024 offers a significant platform to foster dialogue, inspire action, and rebuild trust among nations.

BNN Newsroom
Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

