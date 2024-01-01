en English
BNN Newsroom

World Bank Sheds New Light on Global Migration Patterns

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 2:49 am EST
The World Bank’s recent report unveils a surprising reality about global migration patterns: nearly half of the world’s international migrant population, which stands at around 184 million individuals, are residing in low- and middle-income countries. This statistic challenges the prevailing notion that migration is a phenomenon largely confined to high-income nations.

The Unexpected Landscape of Global Migration

These findings serve to expand our understanding of the demographics of expatriates and the diverse economic landscapes they inhabit. The presence of such a significant portion of the international migrant population in nations that are not among the world’s wealthiest has potential implications for both their host countries and countries of origin. It could influence local economies, labor markets, and social dynamics in ways that are yet to be fully understood.

Case Study: Bangladesh

Take, for example, Bangladesh, a country that the World Bank and the Global Knowledge Partnership on Migration and Development report identifies as the seventh largest remittance recipient worldwide. Fueled in part by remittances from its expatriate population, Bangladesh has emerged as one of the fastest-growing economies. In recognition of this, the cabinet decided last year to observe National Expatriates Day on December 30, acknowledging the significant contributions made by expatriates, the diaspora, and migrants to the nation’s growth.

Recognizing Expatriates’ Contributions and Challenges

However, merely acknowledging these contributions is insufficient. The government must also address the specific issues faced by expatriate Bangladeshis, as their experiences and challenges may differ significantly from those of local citizens. The same holds true for other low- and middle-income countries hosting large expatriate populations. These nations must seek to understand and address the unique challenges their expatriate residents face to ensure they can contribute fully and effectively to their host societies.

The World Bank’s findings serve as a stark reminder that global migration is a widespread phenomenon, touching every corner of the globe, regardless of wealth or economic status. It underscores the need for inclusive policies that consider the diverse experiences and needs of all migrants, whether they are settling in the world’s richest nations or its emerging economies.

