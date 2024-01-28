Worcester Residents Confront Housing Proposal on Former Golf Course Site

In the heart of Worcester, a controversial housing proposal is stirring public debate. Tustin Holdings Ltd, represented by Fisher German, has proposed the construction of 28 affordable homes on the site of the now-defunct Tolladine Golf Course, located in Darwin Avenue near Newtown Road. The project, currently in the consultation phase, invites public feedback until February 21.

Previous Developments and Current Proposal

The site has seen its share of development proposals in the past. Notably, in 2021, Bromford Developments Ltd attempted to gain approval for 50 homes in the area. Despite the endorsement from council officers, the proposal was ultimately turned down. Now, Tustin Holdings is hoping to succeed where Bromford failed.

The proposed structures, to be built in red brick and render, aim to blend harmoniously with the existing architectural canvas. Along with access from Darwin Avenue, the plan includes provision for cycle sheds, fostering a greener, more sustainable community.

Affordable Housing vs Green Space

While the project's goal is to create a distinct and high-quality residential area that uplifts the Ronkswood locality, the loss of a cherished green space remains a pressing concern for residents. The Tolladine Golf Course, though defunct, serves as a well-utilized green refuge in the neighborhood. The potential impact of construction on this space is a focal point of the public's apprehension.

A Race against Planning Policies

Adding to the complexity is the impending adoption of the new south Worcestershire development plan. One resident expressed fear that the development is being expedited before the new plan, which might protect the site, officially comes into effect later in the year.

The proposal's fate, like its predecessors, will likely hinge on the delicate balance between the need for affordable housing and the preservation of community green spaces. As the consultation period draws to a close, the public eagerly awaits the outcome.