en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
BNN Newsroom

Woman Inherits Ex-Boyfriend’s $700,000 Estate: A Twist of Fate or Morality Play?

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 8:38 pm EST
Woman Inherits Ex-Boyfriend’s $700,000 Estate: A Twist of Fate or Morality Play?

In a twisted turn of fate, a woman has come into an unexpected fortune following the death of her ex-boyfriend, causing a tumultuous dispute. After a two-decade-long relationship, the woman broke off with her partner upon discovering his affair with his now-deceased wife. Despite their parting, her ex-boyfriend bequeathed his $700,000 estate to her, leaving his pregnant wife and child bereft of any inheritance.

Legacy of Love or Betrayal?

The woman’s journey with her ex-boyfriend was marked by years of intimacy, only to be marred by infidelity. Post-separation, her ex continued to reach out on significant occasions, despite her silence. His untimely death brought with it not just a wave of sorrow, but also a surprising revelation. She was named the primary beneficiary of his estate, much to the shock of his wife and parents.

An Unexpected Inheritance

Along with the estate, the woman received a letter from her late ex-boyfriend. It was an apology, an expression of his regret for past actions, and a wish to contribute to her future happiness. This unexpected windfall, however, has sparked a feud with his wife and parents, who are clamoring for her to relinquish the inheritance. They argue that the estate rightfully belongs to his unborn child and widow.

A Plea for Advice

Torn between her legal rights and moral dilemma, the woman took her quandary to Reddit, seeking advice on whether it would be wrong to keep the inheritance. Her post garnered over 21,000 engagements, with responses ranging from staunch support to words of caution. While many Reddit users upheld her right to the estate, others advised her to hold onto the money but consider the emotional ramifications before making any definitive decisions.

The tale of the woman, her ex-boyfriend, and his pregnant wife is a complex interplay of love, betrayal, and morality, underpinned by the legalities of inheritance. As it stands, the woman is caught in an ethical crossfire, with public opinion split between her right to the inheritance and the perceived injustice towards the pregnant wife. As the dust settles, the woman’s decision will ultimately shape not only her future but also that of an unborn child and a grieving widow.

0
BNN Newsroom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

BNN Newsroom

See more
4 seconds ago
Five Strategies for Better Sleep: Insights from Behavioral Sleep Specialist Lisa Strauss
With the rise in sleep-related issues, behavioral sleep specialist Lisa Strauss has shared five actionable tips to enhance sleep quality. These strategies aim to tackle challenges like maintaining sleep drive, managing circadian rhythm, practicing good sleep hygiene, controlling overthinking, and optimizing pre-bed activities. Compressing Sleep for Deeper Rest The first strategy revolves around compressing sleep.
Five Strategies for Better Sleep: Insights from Behavioral Sleep Specialist Lisa Strauss
China and Maldives Reinforce Diplomatic and Economic Ties
1 min ago
China and Maldives Reinforce Diplomatic and Economic Ties
Philanthrocapitalism: The New Trend in No-Strings Philanthropy
19 mins ago
Philanthrocapitalism: The New Trend in No-Strings Philanthropy
Fall-Free Fashion: The Role of Wardrobe Choices in Preventing Senior Falls
11 seconds ago
Fall-Free Fashion: The Role of Wardrobe Choices in Preventing Senior Falls
Lexdale International Set to Sell Massive Stake in Nykaa: A Shift in Market Dynamics?
21 seconds ago
Lexdale International Set to Sell Massive Stake in Nykaa: A Shift in Market Dynamics?
When Love Turns Lethal: Infamous Cases of Spouses Convicted for Murder
25 seconds ago
When Love Turns Lethal: Infamous Cases of Spouses Convicted for Murder
Latest Headlines
World News
Texas Governor Takes Over Border Park Amid Migrant Crisis
4 mins
Texas Governor Takes Over Border Park Amid Migrant Crisis
Nick Saban: A Farewell to the 'G.O.A.T.' of College Football
4 mins
Nick Saban: A Farewell to the 'G.O.A.T.' of College Football
Bipartisan Congressional Tax Agreement: A Closer Look at the Negotiations
5 mins
Bipartisan Congressional Tax Agreement: A Closer Look at the Negotiations
District 2-6A Basketball: Permian and Odessa High Seek Redemption Post Losses
6 mins
District 2-6A Basketball: Permian and Odessa High Seek Redemption Post Losses
Tyreek Hill Returns to Arrowhead: A Walk Down Memory Lane
7 mins
Tyreek Hill Returns to Arrowhead: A Walk Down Memory Lane
Saskatchewan's Controversial Carbon Tax Exemption: Legal Risks and Implications
7 mins
Saskatchewan's Controversial Carbon Tax Exemption: Legal Risks and Implications
Andhra Pradesh Finance Minister Debunks Opposition's Debt Claims
9 mins
Andhra Pradesh Finance Minister Debunks Opposition's Debt Claims
Florida State Football Hit with Penalties for NIL-Related Violations: A Deep Dive
9 mins
Florida State Football Hit with Penalties for NIL-Related Violations: A Deep Dive
Mario Bautista: Mastering Self-Promotion as Key to UFC Success
9 mins
Mario Bautista: Mastering Self-Promotion as Key to UFC Success
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
7 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
8 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
8 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
10 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
10 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
11 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
13 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
13 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
14 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app