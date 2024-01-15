en English
BNN Newsroom

Woman and Children Suffer Due to Housing Association Neglect: A Call for Accountability

author
By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 15, 2024 at 1:21 am EST
Woman and Children Suffer Due to Housing Association Neglect: A Call for Accountability

In a testament to the persistent neglect by housing associations, a woman from Erith, known as Mary, and her children have been grappling with severe housing issues. For a staggering eight years, Mary’s home on Birling Road has been afflicted by a faulty soil pipe, responsible for the transportation of wastewater from the toilet. The issue culminated in a horrific incident where human waste was sprayed across her kitchen, following an inept repair attempt.

Unending Nightmares

The abhorrent living conditions have left an indelible mark on Mary’s home, causing extensive damage to her kitchen floor and appliances. Compounding the issue, persistent leaks have led to the visible manifestation of damp and mold in her kitchen. Consequently, her old washing machine, as well as its replacement, have succumbed to rust due to the perpetually damp conditions.

For two and a half years, Mary and her sons were compelled to resort to the use of a portable toilet stationed in their front garden, as they awaited the repair of the soil pipe. However, the attempted repair was unsuccessful, leaving open holes in the kitchen and the pipe continuing to leak.

Long-Awaited Repairs and Damage Control

Contractors finally returned just before Christmas 2023 and completed the repair. But the ordeal was far from over for Mary as further damage to the kitchen cabinets occurred. Orbit, the housing association in question, was previously mandated to pay compensation to another family residing on the same estate due to a rat infestation.

Steps Towards Rectification

Now, following media intervention, Orbit has committed to replacing Mary’s entire kitchen within an 18-month timeframe. In the interim, temporary repairs are underway, and an inspection to assess the damp and mold is planned. This commitment, however, does little to negate the immense suffering that Mary and her family have endured at the hands of the housing association’s lackadaisical approach to maintenance and repairs.

BNN Newsroom
author

Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

