Woman and Children Suffer Due to Housing Association Neglect: A Call for Accountability

In a testament to the persistent neglect by housing associations, a woman from Erith, known as Mary, and her children have been grappling with severe housing issues. For a staggering eight years, Mary’s home on Birling Road has been afflicted by a faulty soil pipe, responsible for the transportation of wastewater from the toilet. The issue culminated in a horrific incident where human waste was sprayed across her kitchen, following an inept repair attempt.

Unending Nightmares

The abhorrent living conditions have left an indelible mark on Mary’s home, causing extensive damage to her kitchen floor and appliances. Compounding the issue, persistent leaks have led to the visible manifestation of damp and mold in her kitchen. Consequently, her old washing machine, as well as its replacement, have succumbed to rust due to the perpetually damp conditions.

For two and a half years, Mary and her sons were compelled to resort to the use of a portable toilet stationed in their front garden, as they awaited the repair of the soil pipe. However, the attempted repair was unsuccessful, leaving open holes in the kitchen and the pipe continuing to leak.

Long-Awaited Repairs and Damage Control

Contractors finally returned just before Christmas 2023 and completed the repair. But the ordeal was far from over for Mary as further damage to the kitchen cabinets occurred. Orbit, the housing association in question, was previously mandated to pay compensation to another family residing on the same estate due to a rat infestation.

Steps Towards Rectification

Now, following media intervention, Orbit has committed to replacing Mary’s entire kitchen within an 18-month timeframe. In the interim, temporary repairs are underway, and an inspection to assess the damp and mold is planned. This commitment, however, does little to negate the immense suffering that Mary and her family have endured at the hands of the housing association’s lackadaisical approach to maintenance and repairs.