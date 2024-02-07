'Wolf at the Door': A Gothic Fairy Tale of Empowerment and Latino Mythology

Latino folklore and mythology spring to life in Marisela Treviño Orta's gothic fairy tale play, 'Wolf at the Door'. This powerful production unfurls at the Severson Theatre from February 29 to March 17, under the aegis of the Pacific Conservatory Theatre (PCPA). It is the second play in Orta's series of 'grim Latinx fairytale plays', succeeding 'The River Bride'.

A Blend of Aztec Afterlife and Guarani Myths

Orta's 'Wolf at the Door' dives deep into the rich tapestry of Latino mythology, drawing from the myths of the Aztec afterlife and the Guarani's luison. These ancient tales have left a tangible mark on the European werewolf legend. Yet, Orta's narrative is not confined to Latino folklore. It interweaves elements from European fairy tales, especially those spun by the Brothers Grimm, to create a captivating stage production.

Exploring Marital Complexities and Societal Fears

Beyond its mythical backdrop, 'Wolf at the Door' probes the intricate dynamics within marriages, societal fears, and cultural taboos. It doesn't shy away from examining complex issues, choosing instead to confront them head-on. Marital struggles and societal norms are dissected with a raw honesty that leaves audiences pondering long after the curtains close.

Empowerment Through Solidarity and Sisterhood

The play is not merely a grim tale of myths and marital realities. It is an exploration of identity, survival, and empowerment. At its core, 'Wolf at the Door' is a testament to the strength of female characters, of women and femmes who rise above violence through solidarity and sisterhood. It is a powerful message that resonates deeply with audiences.

A Talented Ensemble and Insightful Post-Show Events

'Wolf at the Door' is brought to life by a talented cast including Christen Celaya, Kevin Rico, Edella Oroz Westerfield, and Wilma Bonet. Under the direction of Marilet Martinez, who has a long history with Orta's works, the play promises to be a memorable experience. Following the performances, audiences will have the opportunity to engage in post-show events, featuring a talk with Marisela Treviño Orta and a discussion on violence with a representative from Domestic Violence Solutions.