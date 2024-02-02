Wisconsin's Joint Finance Committee Rejects Boat Launch Proposal, Sparks Stewardship Program Debate

A recent decision by the Joint Finance Committee of the Wisconsin Legislature has sparked debate, as a proposal to allocate $1.02 million from the state's stewardship program for a new boat launch at Kreher Park in Ashland was rejected. The verdict was split along party lines, underscoring the complex political dynamics surrounding such issues.

Insufficient Local Contribution

The Republican Co-Chair of the committee, Rep. Mark Born, was firm in his stance that the local contribution was inadequate. He pointed out that the stewardship funds would cover more than 70% of the total cost, suggesting an imbalance in the distribution of financial responsibility. Born has advised the city to reapply if it can increase its share of the funding.

Democrat Perspective

Contrary to Born's viewpoint, Sen. Kelda Roys, a Democrat, argued that due to lower incomes in Ashland, the local government's efforts, along with private grants and donations contributing to 27% of the total, was a significant achievement. The existing boat launch is in a state of disrepair, fails to comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act, and is unable to accommodate larger boats due to sedimentation. This predicament, according to Roys, necessitates the proposed upgrade.

Stewardship Program Controversy

The Knowles-Nelson Stewardship program, designed to fund projects of this nature, has recently encountered resistance from the committee. This conflict has impeded several projects, despite the program's historically bipartisan support. Questions over its funding level and the state's land preservation needs have created a divide. Rep. Deb Andraca, a Democrat, emphasized that Wisconsin should invest in such projects, particularly when there is a budget surplus, asserting that the state has a duty to maintain and upgrade its facilities for the benefit of its citizens.