Wirecutter Puts Terro’s Garbage Guard to Extreme Test

In a remarkable demonstration of product testing, Wirecutter experts subjected Terro’s Garbage Guard to an extreme evaluation. This unique device, designed to mitigate fly problems in outdoor trash barrels, was put through a severe fly attraction scenario to assess its effectiveness.

Introducing Terro’s Garbage Guard

Terro’s Garbage Guard is a compact device that adheres to the underside of a trash barrel lid. Its purpose is to provide protection against flies and other insects for up to four months. It accomplishes this by releasing a vapor of insecticide when the lid is closed, thereby creating an inhospitable environment for these pests.

The Extreme Evaluation

The product test involved a bag of 15 dead rats covered with 1,000 maggots, which had accumulated due to the reviewer’s pest control efforts around his chicken coop. The rats had been eradicated using a professional-grade poison, and the bag was inadvertently left in the sun behind the coop, leading to the maggot infestation. This severe scenario was designed to test the Garbage Guard’s capabilities to the utmost degree.

Implications of the Review

The review underscores the potential of Terro’s Garbage Guard to address a common and unpleasant problem: flies buzzing out of trash barrels. If the device can effectively manage such a severe fly attraction scenario, it offers hope that it can also handle more typical household situations.

