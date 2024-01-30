Winthrop Officials and Action Ambulance Discuss Emergency Medical Services Following Tragic Incident

In a response to a tragic incident that resulted in a child's death, Winthrop town officials convened with Action Ambulance Service Inc. to assess the emergency medical services in the area. The meeting, held on a Monday afternoon, was called following a Friday incident where an ambulance was unavailable for a child in cardiac arrest. The Massachusetts Office of Emergency Medical Services is currently investigating the situation.

Understanding the Incident

The preliminary probe indicates that two ambulances designated for Winthrop were occupied with other patients at the time of the incident. No mutual aid ambulances were available, highlighting a significant issue with the mutual aid system. This system mandates ambulances to respond to calls in other communities, sometimes leaving the home community, in this case, Winthrop, with insufficient coverage.

According to state law, once dispatched, ambulances cannot refuse calls or prioritize services. This rule applies to Action Ambulance and other local services. So, when the call for the child in distress came, there were no available ambulances to respond immediately.

Meeting and Outcomes

The meeting participants, including Town Manager Anthony Marino, Town Council President Jim Letterie, Fire Chief Scott Wiley, and Police Chief Terence Delehanty, discussed several key issues. The primary focus was on improving the mutual aid system and enhancing cooperation between ambulance services. They also addressed staffing concerns and the identification of additional emergency resources.

There was a unanimous agreement on the need to engage state and legislative leaders to address the mutual aid system's shortcomings. The officials voiced support for Action Ambulance but expressed concern about the system's impact and ambulance availability in Winthrop.

Transparency and Communication

Town Manager Marino expressed solidarity with the grieving family of the child and pledged transparency and open communication with the residents and state officials. He emphasized the town's commitment to ensuring that such an incident does not recur, while the Fire Chief defended Action Ambulance, emphasizing that the child's death is not believed to be suspicious.

The incident has not only raised concerns about emergency resource availability in Massachusetts but has also shed light on the urgent need for system improvements to prevent such incidents in the future.