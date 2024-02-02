Winston-Salem State Rams Triumph over Johnson C. Smith Golden Bulls in Redemption Victory

In an impressive display of skill and determination, the Winston-Salem State Rams triumphed over the Johnson C. Smith Golden Bulls in a decisive 77-52 victory. This win is a significant redemption for the Rams, avenging their previous defeat at the hands of the Golden Bulls at Brayboy Gym.

Rams' Commanding Performance

The Rams dominated the game, leading by as many as 27 points. Their remarkable shooting performance, with a success rate of 55% from the field, and an improved free throws record, making 13 of 17 attempts, were instrumental in securing their victory. Standout performances came from K.C. Shaw, scoring a commendable 16 points, Imajae Dodd, contributing 12 points and eight rebounds, and Jaylen Alston, who achieved a noteworthy double-double of 15 points and 11 rebounds.

Coaches' Insights

Coach Cleo Hill Jr. of the Rams acknowledged the team's growth since their loss to the Golden Bulls, emphasizing the effective week of practice that led up to the game. On the contrary, Coach Steve Joyner Sr. of the Golden Bulls expressed disappointment with his team's performance, critiquing the lack of cohesion both on the court and in the locker room. The Golden Bulls struggled throughout the game, shooting only 31% and being significantly outrebounded.

Significance in the CIAA

This victory is particularly noteworthy in the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA), where fierce competition makes every win a hard-fought achievement. The Rams' record improved to 14-6 overall and 8-3 in the CIAA, signifying their strong standing in the league. Conversely, the Golden Bulls dropped to 11-10 and 6-7 in league play, marking a challenging phase for the team.

In the preceding game of the doubleheader, the J.C. Smith women's team defeated Winston-Salem State, adding another dimension to this eventful day of basketball. As both teams look forward to their upcoming games, they will undoubtedly carry the lessons and experiences from this match into their future endeavors.