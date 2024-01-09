en English
BNN Newsroom

Winston-Salem City Council Approves Sale of Apartment Complex Amid Tenant Concerns

By: Waqas Arain
Published: January 8, 2024 at 8:35 pm EST
In a unanimous decision, the Winston-Salem City Council has approved the sale of an apartment complex at 800 North Spring Street, amplifying its commitment to enhancing affordable housing in the city. Despite the council’s assurance that the complex will continue to function as low-income housing, the decision has caused a ripple of apprehension among the current tenants, who fear that the sale may lead to an increase in their rents.

A Lifeline for Affordable Housing

The apartment complex, which currently shelters eight tenants, is earmarked for sale to private developers. This strategic decision is part of the city’s broader initiative to expand the availability of affordable housing. The developers, obliged to comply with the city’s affordable housing ordinance and housing justice act, are expected to ensure that the complex remains a bastion for low-income residents. Among the occupants is Karen Spaugh, who has called the complex home for 25 years, living there with her disabled son.

Tenant Anxiety Amidst Promises of Affordability

Despite the city’s commitment to maintaining the status quo, the uncertainty surrounding the sale has triggered significant anxiety among the residents. The fear of potential rent increases and the threat of displacement hang heavy, casting long shadows over their future. To add to the anxiety, Spaugh’s application for other affordable housing units has been met with a daunting waitlist of up to a year, a grim reminder of the pressing demand for affordable housing in the city.

City’s Assurance and Tenant Advocacy

The city, cognizant of the tenants’ concerns, has taken proactive measures to alleviate their fears. The sale agreement includes a clause to maintain the current rent levels until at least the end of 2024, with a potential extension to 2025. Moreover, the city has partnered with the community group, City With Dwellings, to arrange housing vouchers for the tenants, ensuring they can continue to reside in their homes. However, this has not assuaged the tenants’ fears completely. A group of residents, rallying outside city hall, brought their concerns directly to the council, underlining the palpable tension and the high stakes involved in the sale.

BNN Newsroom
Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

