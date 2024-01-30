Windy Hall Road Undergoes Emergency Pothole Repairs: Two-Day Delay Expected

Motoring through the scenic Windy Hall Road in Letterkenny will be challenging for two more days, as the road undergoes emergency pothole repairs. The repair works, scheduled from 8am to 4:30pm, are projected to cause unexpected delays and temporary road closures, adding to the woes of motorists.

Two Sections - Two Days of Repairs

The repair work is broken down into two major sections, each demanding a day's worth of labor. The first section, between Long Lane and Kilmacrennan Road, is expected to reopen by the end of the first day. However, the second section, stretching from An Lagan to Long Lane, may extend into the following day, potentially causing further delays.

Traffic Control Measures in Place

To ensure the safety of vehicles passing through the under-repair road, traffic control measures may be implemented along parts of the second section. The careful orchestration of vehicle movement is crucial to prevent any mishaps in the repair zones.

Avoid the Area for Smooth Completion

Donegal County Council, the authority carrying out the works, has advised drivers to avoid the area whenever possible. This is to minimize congestion and facilitate the timely completion of the repair works. The council has also extended its apologies for any inconvenience caused by the prolonged repair process.