en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
BNN Newsroom

Windows Head Acknowledges Need for Start Menu Improvements

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:51 pm EST
Windows Head Acknowledges Need for Start Menu Improvements

Mikhail Parakhin, the head of Microsoft’s Windows and Web Experiences team, has publicly acknowledged the need for improvements in Windows’ Start menu, in response to a wave of user dissatisfaction. This acknowledgment, made on a social media platform previously known as Twitter, marks a refreshing change from the traditionally lackluster communication from the Windows team.

Start Menu: A Legacy of Change and Controversy

The Start menu has been a cornerstone of the Windows interface since its inception with Windows 95. Its evolution mirrors Windows’ own journey, with peaks and troughs reflecting the operating system’s changing fortunes. The designs seen in Windows XP and Windows 7 are often cited as the Start menu’s golden age. However, its transformation in Windows 8 was widely panned, prompting a redesign in Windows 10 and further tweaks in Windows 11. These changes have received mixed reviews, with many users expressing frustration over decreased functionality, specifically the inability to scroll through all apps.

Third-Party Intervention and the Road Ahead

The Start menu’s shortcomings have not gone unnoticed by third-party companies, which have sought to capitalize on user dissatisfaction by offering add-on improvements. Despite these interventions, the onus remains on the Windows team to rectify the issues at their source. Parakhin’s admission of the Start menu’s flaws and his commitment to enhancing it reveal his understanding of this responsibility.

Windows Insider Builds: A Glimpse into the Future?

The upcoming Windows Insider builds are eagerly anticipated as potential indicators of progress made in addressing the Start menu’s issues. Beyond this, Parakhin’s openness to discussing broader issues like app switching and taskbar positioning suggest a new era of increased transparency and responsiveness from the Windows team. If these promises materialize into tangible improvements, it could mark a significant step forward for the Windows user interface, bringing harmony back to desktops worldwide.

0
BNN Newsroom
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

BNN Newsroom

See more
7 seconds ago
Tragic End for TikTok Bullying Victim in Durrës: Investigation Underway
In the coastal city of Durrës, a heartbreaking story unfolded as 41-year-old Bedrie Loka, a victim of relentless social media bullying on TikTok, tragically ended her life. The incident has shaken the local community and shed light on the hidden perils of the online world. Investigation Launched Following Tragic Event The local police department, under
Tragic End for TikTok Bullying Victim in Durrës: Investigation Underway
League of Legends Game to Feature Ambessa Medarda from Arcane Series
60 mins ago
League of Legends Game to Feature Ambessa Medarda from Arcane Series
Little St. James Island's Remarkable Transformation: From Epstein's Notorious Property to Luxury Resort
1 hour ago
Little St. James Island's Remarkable Transformation: From Epstein's Notorious Property to Luxury Resort
Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo: End of a Reality TV Marriage
2 mins ago
Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo: End of a Reality TV Marriage
NanoPi R2S Plus: Compact Single-Board Computer for Networking Tasks
13 mins ago
NanoPi R2S Plus: Compact Single-Board Computer for Networking Tasks
Raising Strong-Willed Children: Challenges and Opportunities
15 mins ago
Raising Strong-Willed Children: Challenges and Opportunities
Latest Headlines
World News
Premier League 2 Player of the Month: Profile of December 2023 Nominees
33 seconds
Premier League 2 Player of the Month: Profile of December 2023 Nominees
Fallon Sherrock Takes Aim at PDC Q-School in Bid for Tour Card
1 min
Fallon Sherrock Takes Aim at PDC Q-School in Bid for Tour Card
Michael Brantley Bids Farewell to Baseball After an Illustrious 15-Year Career
2 mins
Michael Brantley Bids Farewell to Baseball After an Illustrious 15-Year Career
Congress Party's Strategic Move: Cluster-Wise Committees for 2024 Lok Sabha Elections
2 mins
Congress Party's Strategic Move: Cluster-Wise Committees for 2024 Lok Sabha Elections
Dabang Delhi Clinches Narrow Victory Over Patna Pirates in Pro Kabaddi League Thriller
2 mins
Dabang Delhi Clinches Narrow Victory Over Patna Pirates in Pro Kabaddi League Thriller
Hospital in Cheshire West and Chester Plans Therapeutic Garden Balcony for ICU Patients
3 mins
Hospital in Cheshire West and Chester Plans Therapeutic Garden Balcony for ICU Patients
St. Louis Reissues Indoor Mask Mandate Amid Surge in Respiratory Illnesses
4 mins
St. Louis Reissues Indoor Mask Mandate Amid Surge in Respiratory Illnesses
RadiCalgary Receives $50,000 Grant for Mobile Hygiene Unit in a Bid to Aid the Homeless
4 mins
RadiCalgary Receives $50,000 Grant for Mobile Hygiene Unit in a Bid to Aid the Homeless
Finn Harps Secure Season-Long Loan Signing of Chris Lotefa from Bohemians
4 mins
Finn Harps Secure Season-Long Loan Signing of Chris Lotefa from Bohemians
'Bonhoeffer': An Irish-Belgian Film Turning Ireland into WWII Germany
49 mins
'Bonhoeffer': An Irish-Belgian Film Turning Ireland into WWII Germany
Valve Unveils 'Boomer Shooter' Category on Steam
3 hours
Valve Unveils 'Boomer Shooter' Category on Steam
Substandard and Falsified Medical Products: A Global Health Threat
8 hours
Substandard and Falsified Medical Products: A Global Health Threat
Kazakhstan Shines on Wanderlust's Editors' Hot List 2024
9 hours
Kazakhstan Shines on Wanderlust's Editors' Hot List 2024
Global Political Shift in 2024: Rise of the World Majority and BRICS
9 hours
Global Political Shift in 2024: Rise of the World Majority and BRICS
January 5th in History: A Tapestry of Global Milestones and Birthdays
11 hours
January 5th in History: A Tapestry of Global Milestones and Birthdays
Indian Chess Players Triumph in 2023 World Chess.com: A Year in Review
11 hours
Indian Chess Players Triumph in 2023 World Chess.com: A Year in Review
Unsealing the Epstein Files: New Documents Reveal High-Profile Connections
12 hours
Unsealing the Epstein Files: New Documents Reveal High-Profile Connections
World Athletics Ratifies Long-Distance Records Set by Albertson, Sorokin, and Ingebrigtsen
16 hours
World Athletics Ratifies Long-Distance Records Set by Albertson, Sorokin, and Ingebrigtsen

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app