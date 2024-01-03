Windows Head Acknowledges Need for Start Menu Improvements

Mikhail Parakhin, the head of Microsoft’s Windows and Web Experiences team, has publicly acknowledged the need for improvements in Windows’ Start menu, in response to a wave of user dissatisfaction. This acknowledgment, made on a social media platform previously known as Twitter, marks a refreshing change from the traditionally lackluster communication from the Windows team.

Start Menu: A Legacy of Change and Controversy

The Start menu has been a cornerstone of the Windows interface since its inception with Windows 95. Its evolution mirrors Windows’ own journey, with peaks and troughs reflecting the operating system’s changing fortunes. The designs seen in Windows XP and Windows 7 are often cited as the Start menu’s golden age. However, its transformation in Windows 8 was widely panned, prompting a redesign in Windows 10 and further tweaks in Windows 11. These changes have received mixed reviews, with many users expressing frustration over decreased functionality, specifically the inability to scroll through all apps.

Third-Party Intervention and the Road Ahead

The Start menu’s shortcomings have not gone unnoticed by third-party companies, which have sought to capitalize on user dissatisfaction by offering add-on improvements. Despite these interventions, the onus remains on the Windows team to rectify the issues at their source. Parakhin’s admission of the Start menu’s flaws and his commitment to enhancing it reveal his understanding of this responsibility.

Windows Insider Builds: A Glimpse into the Future?

The upcoming Windows Insider builds are eagerly anticipated as potential indicators of progress made in addressing the Start menu’s issues. Beyond this, Parakhin’s openness to discussing broader issues like app switching and taskbar positioning suggest a new era of increased transparency and responsiveness from the Windows team. If these promises materialize into tangible improvements, it could mark a significant step forward for the Windows user interface, bringing harmony back to desktops worldwide.