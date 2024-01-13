Winding River Skating Center Offers Weekend of Fun for All Ages

The Winding River Skating Center in Toms River, New Jersey, is inviting residents and visitors alike to enjoy an array of activities designed to suit all ages and interests this upcoming long weekend. The center is well-prepared to deliver a fulfilling and enjoyable experience, presenting a lineup of activities that range from DJ Skate nights and public skating sessions to adult open hockey games.

Skate to the Beat

Music and skating enthusiasts are in for a treat with the center’s DJ Skate nights. Scheduled to take place on Friday and Saturday evenings, skaters will have the opportunity to glide across the ice to the rhythm of their favorite tunes, with sessions running from 8:30 PM to 10:00 PM on Friday and from 8:00 PM to 10:00 PM on Saturday.

Daytime Fun on Ice

For those who prefer to partake in daytime activities, the center has arranged public skating sessions for Friday morning and both weekend afternoons. This provides a perfect opportunity for families and friends to come together and enjoy some fun on the ice during daylight hours.

Special Skating Sessions for Martin Luther King Day

Adding to the weekend’s activities, the center has arranged special public skating times for Martin Luther King Day. This will be complemented by an adult open hockey session in the afternoon, offering a unique way to celebrate the day. Throughout the weekend, the center’s snack stand will be open, serving refreshments to guests.

Despite the closure of the Winding River Walking Trail due to anticipated flooding, operations at the ice rink will continue as usual, including on Martin Luther King Day. The township urges residents to exercise caution and stay updated on the latest weather advisories.

For more information or to view the complete January schedule, visitors are encouraged to visit the township’s website or contact the center directly.