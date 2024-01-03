en English
BNN Newsroom

Wind Power’s Unforeseen Challenge: Blade Disposal and the Rise of Innovative Solutions

author
By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:56 am EST
Wind Power's Unforeseen Challenge: Blade Disposal and the Rise of Innovative Solutions

As the world accelerates its shift towards renewable energy, the wind power industry is burgeoning. However, this growth brings an unintended challenge: the recycling of wind turbine blades. Composed mainly of fibreglass and coated with epoxy resins, these blades are resistant to crushing and recycling efforts, leading to a significant proportion of retired blades being incinerated or ending up in landfills. With an estimated 78 gigawatts of wind capacity installed globally in 2022 and thousands more predicted by the end of the decade, the scale of the blade disposal issue is becoming increasingly apparent.

Emerging Solutions: Recyclable Blades and Innovations

Recognizing this problem, companies are innovating to create recyclable blades. However, it will take time for these new blades to replace the existing ones, and meanwhile, the problem persists. In response, a new industry of startups is emerging, focusing on repurposing decommissioned blades into new products.

Take for example BladeBridge in Ireland, which has found a way to convert turbine blades into pedestrian bridges. Not only does this innovative solution repurpose the blades, but it also offers a reduction in emissions compared to conventional bridges. In the Netherlands, Superuse Studios has transformed damaged turbine blades into a unique playground, while in Denmark, a distinctive bicycle shelter was erected using a section of a discarded blade.

Canvus: Turning Blades into Benches

On the other side of the Atlantic, Canvus, a startup based in Ohio, has developed a range of blade-based products, such as benches and planters. The company has already installed over 200 pieces and is counting on corporate and charitable sponsors to help fund their products. By limiting their product range to just 11 items and minimizing style variations, Canvus is able to produce tens of thousands of products annually, depending on the blade supply.

While some may question whether repurposing companies like Canvus can significantly alleviate the disposal problem, it’s clear that they are part of a broader effort to ensure that the transition to clean energy does not come with environmental pitfalls. As the wind power industry continues to grow, these innovative solutions play a vital role in managing the environmental impact of blade disposal, showing that every aspect of the clean-energy transition must be thoughtfully considered.

BNN Newsroom
Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

