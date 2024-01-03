Winchester Radio Rings in 40 Years of Charitable Service

Amid the cacophony of modern technology, a beacon of resilience and community spirit, Winchester Radio, is ringing in its 40th anniversary as a charity. Launched in September 1984, the radio station is nestled within the heart of the Royal Hampshire County Hospital and has since been a comforting voice to the patients at Winchester Hospital.

Winchester Radio: A Voice for the Community

Operating entirely on the strength of its volunteers, Winchester Radio’s mission has always been to assist those over 50 years old. It does so by promoting local events, providing direction to other charities and services, and most importantly, alleviating the isolation felt by many in the community. As a testament to its dedication, the radio station now broadcasts on FM across Winchester and the surrounding areas, ensuring its reach extends beyond the hospital walls.

The Evolution of Winchester Radio

Paul Blitz, one of the founding members and a trustee of Winchester Radio, took a trip down memory lane, reminiscing about the station’s evolution from playing gramophone records to harnessing digital technology. Alongside Blitz, trustees Nigel Dallard, Anna O’Brien, and Ian Kemp, who collectively bring over 80 years of experience to the table, have witnessed the station’s shift from limited evening broadcasts to 24-hour availability. This transition was made possible with the introduction of computer play out systems around the year 2000.

Community Engagement and Challenges

In recent years, Winchester Radio acquired its OFCOM license, further solidifying its commitment to community engagement. This focus became even more critical during the pandemic, when connection and communication were more essential than ever. Despite the growing competition for resources and the challenges of funding, the station continues to rely on its volunteers and community backing to maintain its operations. The tireless efforts of approximately 30 volunteers help it overcome hurdles like licensing fees, equipment costs, and daily running expenses. The station’s unwavering dedication to bridging the gap among community members, especially those in hospitals or isolated at home, underscores its importance and impact.