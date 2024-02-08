Win a Trip to Space: Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino's Out-of-This-World Promotion

In a cosmic twist of luck, the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Tampa is set to launch one fortunate player into the great beyond. The casino's latest promotional event, "$150,000 Win a Trip to Space Drawing," commenced on Feb. 8, offering participants the chance to win an otherworldly journey valued at $125,000.

A Stellar Offer

Unity by Hard Rock members are invited to join the interstellar adventure, with one free entry available daily. Players can boost their chances by earning additional entries through slot and table games. For every 25 Tier Credits accumulated using their Unity card, members receive an extra entry into the drawing.

The promotional event will reach its zenith on Feb. 29, when five players will be awarded $500 cash hourly from noon to 9 p.m. As the celestial celebration builds, the anticipation will crescendo in the run-up to the grand prize draw at 9:30 p.m.

Spaceship Neptune: A Carbon-Neutral Odyssey

The lucky winner will embark on an extraordinary voyage aboard Space Perspective's Spaceship Neptune, a state-of-the-art carbon-neutral spacecraft. This luxurious, pressurized capsule offers panoramic views of Earth, meal and cocktail service, Wi-Fi, and a proper bathroom – all essential amenities for the discerning space traveler.

As the first-ever Space Perspective traveler from a casino promotion, the grand prize winner will join a select group of pioneering voyagers. This exclusive experience encapsulates the spirit of exploration and human achievement, transcending the boundaries of traditional casino rewards.

A Cosmic Invitation

With the stars aligned in their favor, Unity by Hard Rock members can visit the casino's official website for details on joining and participating in the "Win a Trip to Space Drawing." The promotion runs until 9:15 p.m. on Feb. 29, leaving ample time for those seeking a celestial escape to stake their claim.

As the countdown to the grand prize draw begins, anticipation swells among casino-goers and space enthusiasts alike. In the eternal dance between humanity and the cosmos, the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Tampa has orchestrated a symphony of opportunity, inviting one lucky player to reach for the stars and redefine the limits of possibility.

With the promise of an unparalleled journey beckoning, the "Win a Trip to Space Drawing" serves as a testament to the casino's commitment to providing extraordinary experiences. As the boundaries between Earth and the heavens blur, the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Tampa stands at the forefront of reimagining the intersection of entertainment, ambition, and the human spirit.