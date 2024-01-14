en English
BNN Newsroom

Willem Dafoe: Discussing ‘Poor Things’, Oscar Prospects, and Hollywood’s Streaming Culture

author
By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 14, 2024 at 11:56 pm EST
Willem Dafoe: Discussing 'Poor Things', Oscar Prospects, and Hollywood's Streaming Culture

Accomplished actor, Willem Dafoe, known for his roles as villains and monsters, delves into a new realm in the film ‘Poor Things’ directed by Yorgos Lanthimos. Playing Godwin Baxter, a character who resurrects a dead woman, Bella Baxter (Emma Stone), and guides her through rapid development and sexual awakening, Dafoe reveals a departure from his previous portrayals.

From Green Goblin to Godwin Baxter

Dafoe’s transformative role as Baxter, likened to Dr. Frankenstein, presents a unique twist as he develops a complex, loving relationship with his creation rather than being repelled by it. The relationship, as Dafoe describes, transcends the typical creator-monster dynamic, filled with a tension between love and the necessity to let go for Bella’s own good.

A Potential Fifth Oscar Nomination on the Horizon

Dafoe’s riveting performance is stirring conversations about his potential fifth Oscar nomination. The interview took place after the Golden Globes, where despite not winning an award, Dafoe’s role in ‘Poor Things’ was highly acclaimed. His Oscar potential is further heightened by the ensemble performance in the film that includes Mark Ruffalo, raising the possibility of multiple performers from the same film being nominated.

Stepping into the Director’s Vision

Working with strong directors plays a crucial part in Dafoe’s approach to roles. The actor expressed his excitement about working with Lanthimos, whose distinctive storytelling allowed him to fully immerse himself in the character’s creation. Dafoe’s collaboration with the director echoes his previous work with other acclaimed directors like Wes Anderson and Robert Eggers.

Streaming Services vs Theatrical Release

Dafoe also voiced his critique of streaming services for their tendency to incentivize viewers towards simpler entertainment options that do not require their full attention. He argues that more complex films like ‘Poor Things’ thrive in theaters due to their demand for a time investment from audiences, which prevents them from multi-tasking or abandoning unfinished films.

Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

The interview occurred just before the actor received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Reflecting on this honor, Dafoe expressed his appreciation for the permanence of the recognition and the notable figures he joins in that locale.

BNN Newsroom
author

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

