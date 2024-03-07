WHO South-East Asia Director Saima Wazed Calls for Increased Investment in Women's Health on International Women's Day 2024

On International Women's Day 2024, WHO Regional Director for South-East Asia, Saima Wazed, emphasized the urgent need for enhanced investment in the health and well-being of women and girls. Highlighting the disparities in health expenditure across the region, Wazed's message underscored the critical role of increased funding in advancing gender equality and improving public health outcomes.

Addressing the Health Investment Gap

Wazed pointed out the concerning fact that countries in the South-East Asia region allocate merely 2.9% of their GDP to health, significantly lower than the global average of 4%. This underfunding results in high out-of-pocket expenses for families, forcing many to delay or forgo essential healthcare. Women, often the primary caregivers, bear the brunt of this system, compromising their economic and political participation.

Challenges and Inequities in Women's Health

The WHO Regional Director highlighted several areas where progress has been made, yet inequalities persist. These include disparities based on location, education, and income, as well as policies that fail to recognize women's autonomy in sexual and reproductive health decisions. Moreover, gender inequalities contribute to the risk factors of noncommunicable diseases, with women in the region facing higher rates of overweight and obesity due to less physical activity. Access to services is further hampered by barriers such as the absence of female health providers and limited resources.

Strategic Initiatives for Gender Equality

Wazed announced the design of a Priority Programme focusing on Women & Children, aiming to address these challenges through evidence-informed, gender-responsive policies and programmes. By investing in women's health, the initiative seeks to create multigenerational impacts on public health, early childhood development, and broader societal and economic development. This approach aligns with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), recognizing the importance of women's health not only for their own well-being but also for the health outcomes of future generations.

The call to action on International Women's Day 2024 serves as a reminder of the urgent need to invest in women's health. By increasing funding and implementing targeted policies, the region can accelerate progress towards gender equality, ensuring a healthier future for all.