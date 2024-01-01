en English
BNN Newsroom

WhatsApp Ushers in 2024 with Innovative New Year Greetings

By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 1, 2024 at 12:02 am EST
As the world welcomes the dawn of 2024, the digital space is alight with innovative ways to convey New Year greetings. Leading the charge is Meta, the parent company of WhatsApp, who has rolled out a special sticker pack to celebrate the onset of 2024. This pack, teeming with over 17 animated stickers, is the brainchild of design-driven creative company, BUCK. The stickers are a manifestation of the joy of celebrating a new year with loved ones, their vivid animations breathing life into every New Year greeting.

Downloading the New Year Sticker Pack

The process to download this free sticker pack on WhatsApp is a breeze. Users simply need to navigate through the emoji icon to the plus icon within a chat window. But the customization doesn’t stop there. WhatsApp users are offered the flexibility to create their own custom stickers. This feature is accessed through WhatsApp Web, where users can upload their chosen New Year-themed images, making them available across their devices.

Third-Party Sticker Apps

For those seeking a larger variety, third-party sticker apps like Sticker.ly provide a cornucopia of New Year-themed stickers. These apps are an easy way to add a personal touch to digital New Year greetings and have gained popularity over the years due to their vast selection and easy-to-use interface.

Special Features for X Users

In a nod to those users who migrated from Twitter, WhatsApp has introduced a new animation feature. This feature, activated by using the #HappyNewYear hashtag, adds a flourish to the festive messages with a fireworks effect, providing a visual treat that complements the celebratory tone of the New Year.

In conclusion, as the world steps into 2024, digital platforms like WhatsApp are playing a pivotal role in enabling individuals to express their joy and share their wishes for the New Year. Whether it’s through custom stickers or special animations, these digital innovations are helping to keep the festive spirit alive, even in our increasingly digital world.

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

