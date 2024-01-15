en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
BNN Newsroom

WhatsApp Tests Poll Sharing Feature to Enhance User Engagement

author
By: Salman Akhtar
Published: January 15, 2024 at 2:16 am EST
WhatsApp Tests Poll Sharing Feature to Enhance User Engagement

WhatsApp, the widely used messaging app, is reportedly working on an exciting new feature that will reshape user interaction within its platform. The much-anticipated feature – poll sharing within channels, is currently under testing in both Android and iOS beta versions, as revealed by WABetaInfo. The feature is expected to facilitate channel owners in engaging their audience in an unprecedented way while collecting structured feedback.

Revolutionizing User Interaction

The poll sharing capability is more than just a new addition to the array of features offered by WhatsApp. It’s a tool designed to revolutionize user engagement and interaction within channels. Channel owners can now conduct polls, collect opinions, and preferences in a structured manner directly from their followers. The feature includes provisions to restrict choices and guarantees the anonymity of poll voters, thereby enhancing the overall user experience.

Feature Testing and Rollout

The feature, while spotted in the beta version, is currently available only to a select group of channel owners. These early adopters are key to the testing phase, helping the developers understand the real-time application and potential glitches, if any. As per the update in the TestFlight beta Program, version 24.1.10.76, the feature will be rolled out to more users in the coming days, post the successful testing phase.

Creating and Sharing Polls

Poll creation is a simple process accessible via the chat attachment menu within the channels. The polling system is designed to keep the voter’s identity private and displays the aggregate number of votes for each option, thus maintaining transparency. The feature’s broader release is eagerly awaited by channel owners and users alike, with a promise to make channels more engaging and informative.

As part of its continuous effort to enhance user experience, WhatsApp has been introducing new features and updates at a steady pace. The poll sharing feature, once successfully launched, is set to be another feather in the cap for the messaging giant, solidifying its standing in the digital communication sphere.

0
BNN Newsroom
author

Salman Akhtar

Salman Akhtar is a talented multimedia journalist who expertly marries compelling narratives with digital media expertise. His professional background includes a stint as an editor at 24 NewsHD where his writing and editing acumen was frequently showcased. His superior content creation and writing skills have been honed and refined throughout his career. Salman Akhtar remains a dynamic figure in the journalistic arena, dedicated to achieving utmost excellence and promoting constructive transformation.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

BNN Newsroom

See more
10 mins ago
Bromford Housing Association Makes Landmark Land Acquisition in Gloucestershire
In a significant move towards expanding its affordable housing offerings, Bromford, a housing association, has successfully completed the acquisition of a 19.5-acre site in Matson, Gloucestershire. This marks the organization’s largest land purchase to date, a strategic investment that resonates with Bromford’s ambition to reduce its reliance on section 106 agreements and take the helm
Bromford Housing Association Makes Landmark Land Acquisition in Gloucestershire
Apple's Vision Pro XR Headset: A Glimpse into the Future of Mixed Reality
26 mins ago
Apple's Vision Pro XR Headset: A Glimpse into the Future of Mixed Reality
Annual Young Person Employability Partnership Event Returns, Fostering Skills for the Future
40 mins ago
Annual Young Person Employability Partnership Event Returns, Fostering Skills for the Future
Breakfast Show Sheds Light on Europe's Cold Snap and 'Blue Monday'
14 mins ago
Breakfast Show Sheds Light on Europe's Cold Snap and 'Blue Monday'
Conveyancing Association Revamps Best Practice Guide, Aims for Enhanced Home Moving Experience
26 mins ago
Conveyancing Association Revamps Best Practice Guide, Aims for Enhanced Home Moving Experience
Controversy Surrounds Oldwell House Extension in Dummer Amid Neighbors' Objections
26 mins ago
Controversy Surrounds Oldwell House Extension in Dummer Amid Neighbors' Objections
Latest Headlines
World News
Malaysian Academic Movement Calls for End to Harassment of International Scholars
32 seconds
Malaysian Academic Movement Calls for End to Harassment of International Scholars
CES College and Government College Triumph in Goa University Kho-Kho Championship
36 seconds
CES College and Government College Triumph in Goa University Kho-Kho Championship
Gary Neville Expresses Regret Over Advising Players to Join Manchester United
39 seconds
Gary Neville Expresses Regret Over Advising Players to Join Manchester United
Unexpected Penalty Leads to Upset in Australian Open First Round
53 seconds
Unexpected Penalty Leads to Upset in Australian Open First Round
Armed Forces Remembrance Day: Nigerian Army Honors Heroes with Unique Badminton Tournament
1 min
Armed Forces Remembrance Day: Nigerian Army Honors Heroes with Unique Badminton Tournament
Malaysia's Human Resources Minister Calls for Expansion of Rehabilitation Services
1 min
Malaysia's Human Resources Minister Calls for Expansion of Rehabilitation Services
Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter Spotlights Local Athletes: Cast Your Vote
1 min
Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter Spotlights Local Athletes: Cast Your Vote
Sarawak Sets Sights on Malaysia Games 2024: A Test of Mettle and Strategy
1 min
Sarawak Sets Sights on Malaysia Games 2024: A Test of Mettle and Strategy
MHK Glover Opposes Swimming Pool Closure as Gang Activity Spikes in Lakeland
1 min
MHK Glover Opposes Swimming Pool Closure as Gang Activity Spikes in Lakeland
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
2 hours
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
3 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
4 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
4 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
4 hours
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
6 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
6 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
6 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
7 hours
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app